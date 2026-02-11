DAVE GROHL's 19-Year-Old Daughter VIOLET Shares Music Video For 'THUM' Single

Dave Grohl's 19-year-old daughter Violet has released an evocative video for her debut single "THUM", out now via Republic Records through her imprint Auroura Records. The video, directed by Nikki Milan Houston and shot on a Super 8 and 16mm, matches the track's loud, raw, and emotionally explosive sound. Upon its initial release, Rolling Stone called the track "a two-minute blast about struggling to break a bad habit," while Consequence praised its "cinematic feel, highlighted by Violet's velvety vocals."

Previously only accessible via Bandcamp, Grohl's tracks "THUM" and "Applefish" are now officially available on all streaming platforms.

Last month, Violet released "What's Heaven Without You", a haunting track written in the aftermath of the Altadena fires in Los Angeles, inspired by David Lynch. Flood magazine said it "features an atmospheric instrumental bolstered by a marching snare drum and ethereal synths," while Alternative Press said it "shows Grohl's voice drifting over an enigmatic instrumental as she grapples with an internal monologue, feeling trapped between devotion and self-protection."

"What's Heaven Without You" was produced by Justin Raisen (Kim Gordon, Yves Tumor) and Anthony Paul Lopez, and was written by Violet with Raisen and Persia Numan. The latter is the daughter of new wave legend Gary Numan, whose song "Down In The Park" was covered by FOO FIGHTERS on "Songs In The Key Of X: Music From And Inspired By The X-Files", a 1996 compilation album released in association with the American science fiction television series "The X-Files".

On the track, Violet shared: "This song was written in David Lynch's memory alongside two of my favorite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan and Justin Raisen. A few days after the chaos and devastation of the L.A. fires, we came together in our sadness and grief and let it pour out into this song. We hope you can find some resonance in it. The impact he left on art is truly magical. We miss you, David."

In 2018, when she was just 12 years old, Violet performed a cover of Adele's "When We Were Young" with Dave Grohl. Since then, she has also joined her father and other surviving members of NIRVANA for a cover of "Heart-Shaped Box", in addition to providing backing vocals for the likes of St. Vincent and Beck. She has also provided backing vocals on the FOO FIGHTERS' "Medicine At Midnight" and "But Here We Are" albums, and performed as part of the tribute concerts to late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins. In 2021, she released her debut single, a cover of X's "Nausea".

"From the moment we met Violet, it was clear that she represents the next generation of artists," Kristina Grossmann, SVP of A&R/operations at Republic Records, shared. "The music is immediate, intentional and her voice holds a rare duality. She is unapologetically cool and is a fearless female voice. We couldn't be more excited to help bring her vision and this album to life."

David Wolter, EVP/head of A&R at Republic Records, added: "Violet brings a rare combination of perspective, artistry, and reverence for the craft. She understands the history of music, but she's also pushing it forward. She is the future."

Photo credit: Bella Newmann (courtesy of Republic Records