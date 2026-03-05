VENOM Announces New Album, 'Into Oblivion', Shares 'Lay Down Your Soul' Single

VENOM will release a new studio album, "Into Oblivion", on May 1 via Noise/BMG. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Lay Down Your Soul", can be seen below.

"Into Oblivion" is VENOM's sixteenth studio album and features the long-standing lineup of Conrad "Cronos" Lant on bass/vocals, Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums, and marks VENOM's first new recordings since 2018's "Storm The Gates" LP.

"Into Oblivion" consists of thirteen songs that are signature VENOM: heavy, evil and catchy. There's a combination of the band's classic 1980s sound adjacent to a more modern, progressive approach but without losing any of their fire and brimstone of old.

The album has been in the works for some years now, but a number of factors held back its completion until now; the COVID pandemic, recording setbacks and the hunger to nail it to perfection, but in the words of Cronos: "This album has really pushed the boundaries, but if you want to make a killer album, you pay for it in blood, sweat and tears."

VENOM, true to form, has overcome adversity to release an album worthy of the band's legacy, as Rage affirms: "I'm so proud of this album. It's astounding! It feels so different, yet so familiar. The sonics are a step up, no song sounds the same, but they all work together."

The lead single, the aforementioned "Lay Down Your Soul", is a thunderous first offering and harks back to the band's formative years and the song "Black Metal". While being slightly tongue in cheek, it bears all the hallmarks of a soon-to-be live classic with its rousing sing-along chorus.

Cronos states: "I think it's healthy to recognize things from back in the day and bring them into a new setting that gives it a whole fresh approach. The fans are going to go mental for it!"

The chemistry on "Into Oblivion" is undeniable and is a musical testament to the longevity of this lineup, which now eclipses any other, clocking in at seventeen years. Danté clicks his fingers: "It's gone like that, seventeen years! It's all down to friendship and mutual respect."

Preorders of both vinyl and CD will come with a limited photo card, signed by Cronos, Danté and Rage, only from the Noise Records store, while stocks last.

"Into Oblivion" track listing:

01. Into Oblivion

02. Lay Down Your Soul

03. Nevermore

04. Man & Beast

05. Death The Leveller

06. As Above So Below

07. Kicked Outta Hell

08. Legend

09. Live Loud

10. Metal Bloody Metal

11. Dogs Of War

12. Deathwitch

13. Unholy Mother

There are now three different bands using variations of the VENOM name for their live shows. In addition to the new collaboration between Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and Anthony "Abaddon" Bray, VENOM's iconic co-founders — who recently announced that they will celebrate the 45th anniversary of VENOM's classic debut album, 1981's "Welcome To Hell", at various festivals in 2026, including Germany's Keep It True — there is the Cronos-fronted version of VENOM, in which he is the sole remaining member from the band's classic era, and there is VENOM INC., which is led by Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, who was a member of VENOM between 1989 and 1992, appearing on the albums "Prime Evil" (1989),"Temples Of Ice" (1991) and "The Waste Lands" (1992).

In June 2024, Cronos filed a lawsuit against Abaddon and Plastic Head Music Distribution Ltd in which he accused the distributor of selling merchandise with Lant's copyrighted VENOM designs and Bray of approving the infringement through a licensing agreement. The dispute revolved around the fact that both parties were licensing and selling official VENOM merchandise featuring the contested designs.

According to Law360.com, Lant testified in court last year that he joined VENOM in late 1979 and came up with the Satanic-themed designs used in the band's logo and album covers, which included goat heads, pentagrams and inverted crosses. Bray filed a counterclaim for infringement against Lant and Lant's distributor, Razmataz.com Ltd., arguing that Bray was the real author of the works. Because Lant was able to produce numerous sketches which demonstrated his design process and Bray was unable to do the same, Bray was deemed the owner of the original logo, while Lant was found to be the creator and copyright owner of all but one of the other artistic works in dispute.

VENOM's classic lineup trio of Dunn, Lant and Bray recorded four studio LPs, "Welcome To Hell" (1981),"Black Metal" (1982),"At War With Satan" (1984) and "Possessed" (1985),and live album, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" (1986). Often cited by bands such as METALLICA, BEHEMOTH, CELTIC FROST and MAYHEM as major influences, they are one of the most revered bands of their generation.

Photo credit: Necrohorns