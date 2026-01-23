DAVE GROHL's 19-Year-Old Daughter VIOLET Signs With REPUBLIC RECORDS

Dave Grohl's 19-year-old daughter Violet has officially inked with Republic Records through her imprint, Auroura Records. The Los Angeles-based musician has also officially released "THUM" and "Applefish" on all streaming platforms, two tracks that were previously available on Bandcamp. "THUM" is loud, raw, and emotionally explosive, while "Applefish" is softer and more playful with a dreamy, offbeat edge. Together they show two sides of the same honest, youthful emotion.

"From the moment we met Violet, it was clear that she represents the next generation of artists," Kristina Grossmann, SVP of A&R/operations at Republic Records, shares. "The music is immediate, intentional and her voice holds a rare duality. She is unapologetically cool and is a fearless female voice. We couldn't be more excited to help bring her vision and this album to life."

David Wolter, EVP/head of A&R at Republic Records, adds: "Violet brings a rare combination of perspective, artistry, and reverence for the craft. She understands the history of music, but she's also pushing it forward. She is the future."

Additionally, this week Violet released a third track; this one titled "What's Heaven Without You", a tribute to the late David Lynch on what would have been his 80th birthday. The track was produced by Justin Raisen (Kim Gordon, Yves Tumor) and Anthony Paul Lopez, and was written by Violet with Raisen and Persia Numan. The latter is the daughter of new wave legend Gary Numan, whose song "Down In The Park" was covered by FOO FIGHTERS on "Songs In The Key Of X: Music From And Inspired By The X-Files", a 1996 compilation album released in association with the American science fiction television series "The X-Files".

On the track, Violet shared: "This song was written in David Lynch's memory alongside two of my favorite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan and Justin Raisen. A few days after the chaos and devastation of the L.A. fires, we came together in our sadness and grief and let it pour out into this song. We hope you can find some resonance in it. The impact he left on art is truly magical. We miss you, David."

In 2018, when she was just 12 years old, Violet performed a cover of Adele's "When We Were Young" with Dave Grohl. Since then, she has also joined her father and other surviving members of NIRVANA for a cover of "Heart-Shaped Box", in addition to providing backing vocals for the likes of St. Vincent and Beck. She has also provided backing vocals on the FOO FIGHTERS' "Medicine At Midnight" and "But Here We Are" albums, and performed as part of the tribute concerts to late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins. In 2021, she released her debut single, a cover of X's "Nausea".

Photo credit: Bella Newmann (courtesy of Republic Records)