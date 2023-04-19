  • facebook
DAVE LOMBARDO Can Still Play SLAYER Music: 'I Play Music That's A Little More Difficult And Challenging Now'

April 19, 2023

In a new interview with Sense Music Media, ex-SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was asked if he still has the physical dexterity and stamina to play material from his former band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could still play it. I think I play music that's a little more difficult and challenging now than SLAYER. SLAYER's music is machine-like; it's like a locomotive — just go, go, go, go, go. Now I'm playing that, but the songs have a lot more changes. MR. BUNGLE's music, it's a little more complex than what SLAYER's was. And some other thrash bands I played recently with, the music has evolved to more complex rather than straightforward thrash."

He added: "So, to answer your question, I'm totally fine. I don't have any issues with my wrists, elbows, shoulders, joints. I hope it continues, 'cause I wanna play until I'm 90. I want them to take me from the wheelchair onto the throne. I play like a fucking madman and then back to the wheelchair, back to bed. [Laughs]"

Lombardo was effectively fired from SLAYER after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other bandmembers. He was later replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001.

Shortly after his dismissal, Lombardo said that he discovered that 90 percent of SLAYER's tour income was being deducted as expenses, including fees to management, costing the band millions and leaving them with about 10 percent to split four ways. While he and bassist/vocalist Tom Araya hired auditors to figure out what had happened, Lombardo said he was never allowed to see any of the information obtained.

SLAYER played its last-ever show in November 2019 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Lombardo will release his debut solo album, "Rites Of Percussion", on May 5 via Ipecac Recordings.

Dave is one of the busiest musicians working right now. Never one to rest on his laurels, the drumming pioneer recently released new albums with DEAD CROSS and VENAMORIS, performed with his other new band, EMPIRE STATE BASTARD (also featuring members of BIFFY CLYRO),and will soon hit the road with MR. BUNGLE, followed by dates with the resurrected punk icons MISFITS.

