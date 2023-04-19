  • facebook
MÖTLEY CRÜE To Headline 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series

April 19, 2023

MÖTLEY CRÜE will headline the 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series on April 28 at the Draft Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. The performance will be will be streamed in full on NFL.com and live on the NFL Facebook and YouTube channels.

At the conclusion of each day of the draft (April 27-29),the NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light. General fan viewing is standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After selling more than 1.3 million tickets in 2022, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD and are going global in 2023 with their co-headline "The World Tour" along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, additional U.S. shows will take place in August.

Earlier this week, MÖTLEY CRÜE entered the studio with longtime producer Bob Rock to record some of the band's brand new music.

Last fall, John 5 joined CRÜE as the replacement for founding guitarist Mick Mars, who announced in October he would no longer tour with the legendary rock act because of his long struggles with degenerative disease ankylosing spondylitis. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the spine joints and ligaments and can lead to stiffness over time, according to the National Institute Of Arthritis And Musculoskeletal And Skin Diseases.

On April 6, Mars filed a lawsuit against MÖTLEY CRÜE, alleging his bandmates are trying to kick him out of the group and reduce his ownership stakes because of his debilitating illness.

