DAVE LOMBARDO's VENAMORIS Project Shares New Song 'Spiderweb'

VENAMORIS, the project featuring legendary extreme metal drummer Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, FANTÔMAS, TESTAMENT, MR. BUNGLE, MISFITS, DEAD CROSS) and his wife Paula, has unveiled "Spiderweb", a haunting track and accompanying video conjured just in time for spooky season, giving fans a mesmerizing second glimpse into the spellbinding world created by the couple on their forthcoming album.

Paula says: "'Spiderweb' is a cinematic song that serves up the cathartic fantasy of pulling a thread from the sticky, cruel web of a narcissist and using it to choke the sound of their lunacy."

Last month, VENAMORIS announced that it had signed with Ipecac Recordings, prepping a 2025 sophomore release. Also made available was another new single, "In The Shadows".

Paula stated: "'In The Shadows' is a song that arose from real-life feelings. The pulsating drum wholly evocative of marching forward even when internal unrest is still close at hand. It is a call for self-acceptance with the heaviness of a life well lived."

Dave added: "VENAMORIS is such an intimate project for the two of us. To have our sophomore album in Ipecac's exceptionally skilled hands is a dream realized. We are estatic to be a part of this audacious label."

VENAMORIS captures the essence of a sound that is alluring and deeply emotional, blending sultry vocals with mesmerizing instrumentation to create an enveloping experience that is as hypnotic as it is emotionally charged. Like a whispered secret, there's something seductive yet provocative about the noir-tinged songs they create. Brooklyn Vegan, describing an earlier single, adeptly said VENAMORIS has "PORTISHEAD-meets-David Lynch vibes."

Founded in 2021 by what can only be called, astral influence, VENAMORIS was launched a result of some persistent persuasion on Dave's part. The 59-year-old musician, who was in charge of drums and production on VENAMORIS's debut album, 2023's "Drown In Emotion", explained: "Several months after meeting Paula in 2010, she hesitantly shared with me her past decade-long career as the lead backup singer for Wayne Newton. She later played me some of the demos she recorded throughout the years, and I was floored by her sonically soothing, rich tone and natural, instinctive ability to harmonize. I was determined to persuade her to return to her creative self. It's been a deeply gratifying journey witnessing this music come to life."

Canadian-born singer/songwriter Paula Lombardo, who performs vocals and piano for this project, bursts with vulnerability and intimacy, addressing a broad scope of emotion: anger, healing, pain, hope. It's evident that VENAMORIS was founded out of love, passion, communication, respect, and trust. One person thriving in music encouraged the other, who had abandoned music to find their way back. It is the result of many late nights with too much wine, and even more truth laid bare: an aural couple's journaling generously shared with the world.

During a question-and-answer session with the readers of U.K.'s Metal Hammer magazine, Lombardo was asked if he would play with SLAYER again if the band reunited and wanted him to be part of the lineup. He said: "I don't think that's ever going to happen. But, yeah, I'd listen to whatever it is they had to say. That's it. You can't go any further than that."

Lombardo, who has spent most of the recent years between crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS, hardcore supergroup DEAD CROSS and MR. BUNGLE, was effectively fired from SLAYER after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other bandmembers. He was later replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001.

Shortly after his dismissal, Lombardo said that he discovered that 90 percent of SLAYER's tour income was being deducted as expenses, including fees to management, costing the band millions and leaving them with about 10 percent to split four ways. While he and bassist/vocalist Tom Araya hired auditors to figure out what had happened, Lombardo said he was never allowed to see any of the information obtained.

In late September and early October, SLAYER played two reunion concerts — first at the Riot Fest in Chicago and then at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento. Joining Araya and Bostaph in the band's reunited lineup are guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt.