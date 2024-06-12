DAVE MUSTAINE Partners With GIBSON For Strap And Strings Collection

As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce its partnership with Dave Mustaine — the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and founder of the multi-platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning band MEGADETH — with the addition of the newly released Dave Mustaine Strap And Strings Collection. The Gibson Dave Mustaine Strap And Strings Collection is available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers and on www.gibson.com.

Mustaine worked closely with Gibson to create a string set with the features and specifications that bring out the best in his signature Gibson electric guitars. His new Gibson Dave Mustaine Signature String Set delivers the powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance that he requires. These are the strings that Mustaine uses on all of the electric guitars that he plays on tour because they're the loudest, best-performing strings he's ever used. All Dave Mustaine strings are made in the USA with nickel-plated steel, a reinforced carbon core for exceptional tone, sustain, and durability, and have alternating black and green ball ends for easy identification when restringing. Dave Mustaine strings are available in Mustaine's preferred gauges: .010, 013, .017, .030, .042, and .052.

The new Gibson-exclusive Dave Mustaine Strap was created specifically for Mustaine and his arsenal of Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars. This Dave Mustaine Strap arrives in high-quality, full-grain black leather and is embossed with Vic Rattlehead artwork and Dave Mustaine's "Silhouette" icon, it is widely adjustable from 44" - 65".

Gibson is honored to be working with Mustaine, who formed MEGADETH at the dawn of the American thrash metal movement. Renowned worldwide and synonymous with metal guitar, Mustaine founded MEGADETH in 1984, and less than a year later debuted with the release of "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" in 1985. MEGADETH has gone on to sell more than 50 million albums worldwide, earning many accolades along the way, including a Grammy Award for the title track from their album "Dystopia", along with 12 additional Grammy nominations, as well as five consecutive platinum/multi-platinum albums. MEGADETH has headlined many of the biggest stages in the world. Also, a New York Times bestselling author and sought after speaker, host and commentator, Mustaine has remained a standard bearer for metal and heavy guitar rock, combining a musical and technical standard with the punk and rock n' roll ethos and attitude.

As vital as ever, MEGADETH debuted at the top of the charts with their new album "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" The new album premiered at No. 1 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums, and No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, marking the highest charting MEGADETH album of all time and the eighth Top Ten album of their career. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", released via Ume, features twelve new tracks, and is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners.

This fall, MEGADETH will bring its iconic live show to North America with a 33-city, nationwide tour, "Destroy All Enemies", produced by Live Nation, including stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis, and many more. MUDVAYNE and special guests ALL THAT REMAINS will open and tickets for all tour dates are on sale now via Megadeth.com. The North American jaunt comes on the heels of a highly anticipated and successful stint in Latin America wrapping this month before they start back up in Europe this summer. With stops in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and México and forthcoming dates in Sweden, Italy, France, Germany and more, the band's global appeal and lasting impact is more apparent than ever.

Photo credit: Ryan Chang (courtesy of Gibson)