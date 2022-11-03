DAVE MUSTAINE, SCOTT STAPP Among Performers At 'Rock To Remember' Concert In Nashville

Gibson Gives — the charitable arm of Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand — and Guitars For Vets have announced the third annual "Rock To Remember" live concert on Tuesday, November 8 at the Gibson Garage in Nashville, Tennessee.

The "Rock To Remember" live concert at the Gibson Garage will be hosted by blues firebrand Jared James Nichols and feature performances from a diverse group of artists, including Dave Mustaine of MEGADETH, Scott Stapp of CREED, Kirk Fletcher, Emerson Hart, Tigirlily, GOODBYE JUNE, the JOHN BOHLINGER TRIO, as well as U.S. veteran Scott Hastings and the veterans of the Nashville chapter of Guitars For Vets. These musicians join Gibson Gives and Guitars For Vets to raise funds to provide music programs for returning U.S. military veterans afflicted with PTSD. Guitars For Vets intends to raise $200,000 through the "Rock To Remember" event. Donate directly to Guitars For Vets by texting G4V to R2R22 or by going to www.guitarsforvets.org and clicking the donate button.

The "Rock To Remember" concert will stream globally on Wednesday, December 7, "National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day", via Guitars For Vets, and Stars And Stripes will broadcast at this location.

Guitars For Vets (G4V) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports U.S. military veterans struggling with the challenges of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by providing them with free guitars and both one on one and group lessons. To date, Guitars For Vets and its nearly 800 volunteers have gifted more than 6,000 new guitars and 60,000 music lessons to those that have endured the wounds of war. All of the instruments and accessories are provided free of charge to the veterans in the program, but the cost must be met through donations.

Gibson guitars and gear have been played on stage by countless musical icons in every genre of music. Gibson has a strong focus on supporting the global music community through its philanthropic arm of Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is to support non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education programs, music, and wellness initiatives. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives — a 501(c)(3) organization — go towards giving the gift of music. In the last three years, Gibson Gives has raised over $3.5 million dollars worldwide.

"The partnership between Guitars For Vets (G4V) and Gibson/Gibson Gives is the perfect match as we both believe a strong community of supporters who share a love of music can help people, and enrich humanity," says Patrick Nettesheim, co-founder, Guitars For Vets. "Rock To Remember celebrates our veterans that are finding healing by way of a musician's path, and it encourages vets and civilians alike to seek help when dealing with the challenges of mental and emotional distress. We are deeply grateful to all who've given of their time and talent for this wonderful event!"

"Gibson Gives's mission centers around music education and wellness programs," says Gibson Gives executive director Dendy Jarrett. "Guitars For Vets' mission is in perfect alignment as they teach guitar to U.S. veterans to help them cope with PTSD. We are proud to support!"