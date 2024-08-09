DAVE NAVARRO Says JANE'S ADDICTION's Reunited Classic Lineup Will 'More Than Likely' Release New Album

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro was asked about the possibility of a new full-length album from the reunited classic lineup of the band. He responded: "That's more than likely going to happen. I mean, we have recorded material. I don't know specifically the model, if it's going to be a song at a time, or if we're going to drop a song, and then a record, or I don't really know. I kind of stay out of that stuff. What matters to me most is that this stuff is on vinyl. I don't know anything about streaming or anything like that."

He continued: "I'm 57 years old. I've been in this band since I was 17 or 18, and it's the same band, and we have some of the same hurdles, and we have other obstacles that are no longer there. There's always hurdles in collaborative creative efforts, but overcoming those hurdles is where the solution happens, and the solution, should it reveal itself, can be pretty exciting.

"The songwriting process has really changed thanks to technology," Dave explained. "Everything was on reel-to-reel before, and so all four of us would have to be in the recording studio to get something down. There's something really magical and special about that, because all the tapes are live, and everybody's playing together, and tempos fluctuate, but it's human, and it feels good. But the state of technology now allows us to individually, to work on ideas, away from the room, and then when we come into the room, have a way more concrete concept of where we want to go rather than fishing."

Navarro went on to say that JANE'S ADDICTION fans can expect to hear another new song soon to follow "Imminent Redemption", which came out last month. He said: "There will be another one that's on the stage, and I don't know if I'm giving anything away, but nobody in management has called me and said, 'Don't do this or that,' but 'Imminent Redemption' will be available on vinyl. And it will be backed with another song. So that's exciting to me because I'm a vinyl freak."

As for the the time he spent sidelined from performing with JANE'S ADDICTION due to his battle with long COVID, he said: "The jury's still out on what's the right treatment for long COVID. How do you get rid of it, if you can get rid of it? But I'm in a stronger place, where I can at least get through a 90-minute show, and I can definitely sit in a studio chair for eight hours, because that's not very exhausting."

Asked what his symptoms were, Navarro said: "Just overall fatigue. Really just not feeling like I had recovered, which led to being home quite a bit, which led to isolation, which led to depression, all those kinds of things. And it was just a pretty miserable experience for several years. And going to different doctors, trying different methods, holistic methods, Western methods. Some doctors claim that they're specialists. Others claim that there is no way to test for long COVID, and then there was still a lot of skepticism about it being a real thing, at the time. So I just had to stick it out, man, and I'm in a lot better place right now, with it all. It still rears its head once in a while, but what am I going to do? In fact, last tour, in Europe, I caught a flu or something, and I went and played some shows anyway. So if I can do that…"

"Imminent Redemption", which was recorded with JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup consisting of vocalist Perry Farrell, Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery was tracked at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, California.

Prior to "Imminent Redemption"'s arrival, Avery's last time in the studio with JANE'S ADDICTION was for the classic 1990 album "Ritual De Lo Habitual".

"Imminent Redemption" was first performed live when JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup played its first show in 14 years on May 23 at London, United Kingdom's Bush Hall.

At the London gig, Navarro, Farrell, Perkins and Avery – who had left the band in 2010 but returned in 2022 — also played another new track, "True Love", which they had premiered last year. They also opened with "Kettle Whistle", marking JANE'S ADDICTION's first performance of the song with Navarro since 2001.

"True Love" was reportedly written by Farrell, Avery and Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Navarro sat out JANE'S ADDICTION's 2022 and 2023 shows due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at last year's gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM. 2022 saw QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen step in for Navarro.

The fall 2022 "Spirit On Fire" tour marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION run of shows in more than a decade to feature returning Avery. Prior to that, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

In the fall of 2022, Farrell told Alternative Press that it wasn't easy finding a temporary replacement for Navarro. "At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders," he said. "This was our return tour right after COVID, and we didn't have Dave. JANE'S is a unique band, and you can't just grab any guitar player and they'll pick it up. That's Dave Navarro we're talking about — those are big shoes to fill."

When it was first announced that Van Leeuwen would fill in for Navarro for the fall 2022 tour, Dave said in a statement: "He is a great guy and I am honored to have him help make this tour happen. Though I am saddened to not make this tour, I am focused on making a full recovery and rejoining the guys when I am able. I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get 'em, guys!"

JANE'S ADDICTION and LOVE AND ROCKETS will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city trek kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.