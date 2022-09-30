DAVE NAVARRO To Sit Out JANE'S ADDICTION's Fall 2022 Tour Due To His Nearly Year-Long Battle With 'Long COVID'

Guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out JANE'S ADDICTION's upcoming tour with SMASHING PUMPKINS due to his continuing battle with "long COVID", a condition characterized by symptoms of COVID-19 and other syndromes months after the initial illness has subsided. He will be replaced on the road by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.

On Thursday (September 29),Navarro released the following statement via social media: "To all of the JANE'S ADDICTION fans attending the JANE'S/ SMASHING PUMPKINS 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December.

"I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new JANE'S material in the studio here in LA. In the meantime, the great Troy Van Leeuwen will be filling in for me. He has been in such bands as QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, FAILURE, A PERFECT CIRCLE, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL & THE DAMNED just to name a few. He is a great guy and I am honoured to have him help make this tour happen.

"Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focussed on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able.

"I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys! Maybe I can get to a show one night and watch my own band for the first time ever.

"Thank you for understanding, Dave Navarro".

JANE'S ADDICTION and SMASHING PUMPKINS' 32-date "Spirits On Fire" tour is scheduled to kick off next month.

According to the U.K.'s NHS, for some people, coronavirus can cause symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone. How long it takes to recover from COVID-19 is different for everybody. Many people feel better in a few days or weeks and most will make a full recovery within 12 weeks. But for some people, symptoms can last longer. The chances of having long-term symptoms does not seem to be linked to how ill you are when you first get COVID-19. People who had mild symptoms at first can still have long-term problems.

Navarro, considered one of alternative rock's most revered guitar heroes, blasted on to the music scene as a founding member of JANE'S ADDICTION, with which he recorded four studio albums, as well as a former member of the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. He's also a popular television personality from his shows "Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen And Dave" with former wife, model and actress Carmen Electra, singing competition shows "Rock Star: INXS" and "Rock Star: Supernova" with model and actress Brooke Burke and most recently as the host of the hit show "Ink Master".