DAVE NAVARRO To Sit Out More JANE'S ADDICTION Shows; JOSH KLINGHOFFER To Fill In

JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band's upcoming shows due to his ongoing battle with long COVID. He will be replaced at the gigs by Josh Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM.

Earlier today, JANE'S ADDICTION members Perry Farrell (vocals),Eric Avery (bass) and Stephen Perkins (drums) released the following statement via social media: "We'd like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming JANE'S shows.

"As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.

"For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon.

"We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we're going to keep throwing down for you.

Last week, JANE'S ADDICTION announced a series of West Coast dates leading up to the band's participation in the Lollapalooza festivals in South America.

The Perry Farrell-fronted outfit, which completed a fall 2022 U.S. tour with SMASHING PUMPKINS, will play the following shows in March:

March 05 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

March 07 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

March 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

March 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

March 12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

March 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

March 19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

March 25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

Navarro sat out the fall 2022 tour due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at the shows by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen.

"Spirit On Fire" marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION tour in more than a decade to feature returning original bassist Avery. Prior to the latest trek, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

Last fall, Farrell told Alternative Press that it wasn't easy finding a temporary replacement for Navarro. "At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders," he said. "This was our return tour right after COVID, and we didn't have Dave. JANE'S is a unique band, and you can't just grab any guitar player and they'll pick it up. That's Dave Navarro we're talking about — those are big shoes to fill."

Even though JANE'S ADDICTION was forced to cancel several shows on the tour after Farrell sustained an injury, he still described it "one of the best tours of my life. I just love at the end of the show seeing how many happy people there were," he told Alternative Press. "We got to them, and that's the best feeling in the world."

Photo credit: Jaime Ford / Live Nation