KISS Officially Releases Only Known Soundboard Recording With Guitarist MARK ST. JOHN

On April 7, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their "Off The Soundboard" official live bootleg series with "Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984". Recorded live at the Mid-Hudson Arena on November 28, 1984, during the "Animalize" world tour, this is the fifth in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a two-LP standard black vinyl set, CD, and a limited edition two-LP set pressed on 180g custard yellow vinyl which are available to pre-order now exclusively through the official KISSonline store.

The multi-platinum band's fifth authorized "Soundboard" live release comes from the November 28, 1984 "Animalize" tour show at the Mid-Hudson Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York, featuring the only known soundboard recording with guitarist Mark St. John. While the tracks "Young And Wasted" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from this historic show are incomplete due to a tape change and tape space — these recordings were originally for archival use — this live recording is of historical importance due to St. John's appearance.

"Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York" finds the legendary band in the midst of the U.S. leg of their successful "Animalize" world tour with the short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr and St. John. The career-spanning 18-song set includes such tracks as "Creatures Of The Night", "I Love It Loud", "Lick It Up" and 1984's "Heaven's On Fire", which hit No. 49 U.S. Billboard chart. "Poughkeepsie, New York" also features perennial KISS anthems "Detroit Rock City", "Love Gun" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from their classic back catalog.

KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975's gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard-charting "Alive!" The "Off The Soundboard" series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Peerless as a live act, the band's illustrious legacy has been marked by record breaking global tours during a remarkable 50-year career.

"Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, NY" track listing:

01. Detroit Rock City

02. Cold Gin

03. Creatures Of The Night

04. Fits Like A Glove

05. Heaven's On Fire

06. Guitar Solo

07. Under the Gun

08. War Machine

09. Drum Solo

10. Young and Wasted (incomplete)

11. Bass Solo

12. I Love It Loud

13. I Still Love You

14. Love Gun

15. Black Diamond

16. Oh! Susanna

17. Lick It Up

18. Rock And Roll All Nite (incomplete)