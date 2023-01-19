  • facebook
DAVID CROSBY, Legendary Co-Founder Of BYRDS And CROSBY, STILLS & NASH, Dies At 81

January 19, 2023

David Crosby, a founding member of THE BYRDS and CROSBY, STILLS & NASH (later CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG),has died. He was 81 years old.

His wife released a statement, writing: "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

In Crosby's unparalleled six-decade career, the native Californian has created songs that resonate as indelible cultural touchstones for more than three generations, not only as a solo artist, but as a founding member of THE BYRDS in the mid-60s, CROSBY, STILLS & NASH (recipients of the Grammy for best new artist in 1969),and CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG. He's collaborated with dozens of artists, including Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, PINK FLOYD's David Gilmour, Phil Collins, Elton John and Carole King.

The folk rock pioneer, who was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2009, has also served as our social conscience, not only eloquently writing about societal issues on such songs as "Almost Cut My Hair" and "Wooden Ships", but continuously donating concert proceeds to likeminded causes. His towering influence and brilliant ability to capture the spirit of our times in his music remains undiminished.

Throughout Crosby's career — from its beginnings in the socially conscious burgeoning California folk scene in the early 1960s, his surprising views on gun control, his recovery from drug abuse and deteriorating health, and his influence on a whole new generation of folk-oriented singer/songwriters — he has remained an icon of counterculture, an advocate for social responsibility, and a thorn in the side of hypocrites of all stripes.

Crosby played at some of rock's most culturally significant concerts, including the Monterey Pop Festival, Woodstock and the Altamont Free Concert.

In 2019, filmmaker Cameron Crowe made a documentary of Crosby's life and music called "David Crosby: Remember My Name".

Photo credit: Anna Webber

