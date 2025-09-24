DAVID ELLEFSON Releases 'Electric Radiation' Artwork Ahead Of KINGS OF THRASH Tour

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has announced the release of the first 40 editions of his brand-new art piece "Electric Radiation". This marks the next chapter in Ellefson's acclaimed "Bass Luminosity" collection with SceneFour.

Created from live bass fretboard performances captured with light-based technology, "Electric Radiation" transforms Ellefson's signature playing style into an electrified visual work of art. The piece is directly inspired by his legendary MEGADETH performances on "Dawn Patrol" and "Peace Sells", bringing elements of those iconic bass lines into a new visual dimension.

A trailer for the piece is featured below, giving fans a closer look at the creation and inspiration behind "Electric Radiation".

The first 40 editions will be made available during the KINGS OF THRASH tour stops across the USA. Each piece is offered in a 20x16 format, printed on premium French paper, and strictly limited to these first 40 editions worldwide. Every print will be individually numbered, hand-signed, and personally hand-delivered by Ellefson himself, creating an intimate moment for fans to connect with the artwork directly.

Ellefson comments: "I'm excited to announce to you a brand new piece of work that I have as part of my 'Bass Luminosity' artwork with SceneFour. This is called 'Electric Radiation', and this is the next chapter of work that we're doing together.

"This whole piece was created with this really cool light-based technology, turning the energy of my playing from the fingerboard and the picking hand into a visual work of art. So it's inspired by everything from 'Dawn Patrol' and 'Peace Sells' and everything else that I've done that have been part of my life for my professional career.

"So, we're gonna start with the first 40 editions that are gonna be available exclusively on the road. We're gonna kick it off here, coming up in October with the KINGS OF THRASH tour in the United States. And each one is a 20-by-16-inch print on premium French paper. They're individually numbered, they're hand-signed and personally hand-delivered to you by me at the show. So when you get one, it's not just a piece of art, it is a direct connection between us because it's something that I performed, captured by light, printed onto the paper, and then for me handed to you.

"So anyway, there's only 40 of these that are gonna be made, and when they're gone, they're gone. So anyway, get all the early access and the details over at davidellefsonart.com and sign up there for the interest list. And we look forward to seeing you on the road. And pick up a piece of awesome thrash history with 'Bass Luminosity' by SceneFour."

For exclusive early access and more information, visit

www.davidellefsonart.com and join the official interest list.

Photo credit: Maciej Pieloch (courtesy of Napalm Records)