K.K. DOWNING To Produce New Album From U.K.'s TAILGUNNER

Having earned the rare endorsement of K.K. Downing as the next big thing in metal, and touring the U.K. supporting KK'S PRIEST, British newcomers TAILGUNNER have just signed with Napalm Records. Further endorsing his praise for the band, the JUDAS PRIEST guitar legend has now taken on a new role of producer for their dynamic sophomore album. TAILGUNNER have quickly made a name for themselves amongst heavy metal fans — this young band from the home country of metal is one to watch!

TAILGUNNER comments on the Napalm signing: "There are iconic partnerships — like denim and leather, Jack and Coke, and swords and tequila. Now we hope to add TAILGUNNER and Napalm Records to that list.

"We're proud of being pure heavy metal, with zero apologies or compromise. That's why joining the world's biggest independent metal label feels right at home.

"The blitzkrieg of our first three years as a band continues full throttle — with our upcoming sophomore album, and together with the incredible team at Napalm behind us and the great and legendary K.K. Downing producing the record, we're taking on the world n' planting the flag for British metal right at the top of it. Heavy metal for eternity!"

K.K. Downing states: "TAILGUNNER is a band we should have seen emerge years ago from the U.K. They personify everything that is heavy metal. They are loud and proud, and totally descended from everyone in metal that has gone before — their energy and rawness, together with their brand of metal, incorporates all of the godfathers and much more. [IRON] MAIDEN, PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD, DEF LEPPARD — the list is endless. The band has a youthful freshness and a uniqueness that will no doubt elevate them to being a true Metal favourite of the fans."

Napalm Records senior A&R Sebastian Münch adds: "Over the past few months, I've been fortunate enough to witness the development of the new album, and it's simply incredible. K.K. Downing has already said everything perfectly here. TAILGUNNER are not a copy or nostalgically drawing on IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST or DEF LEPPARD, but are creating their own fresh, authentic heavy metal universe."

TAILGUNNER will support FOZZY on the "Eyes On You" U.K. tour in February 2026.

TAILGUNNER is:

Craig Carns - Vocals

Rhea Thompson - Lead Guitar

Zach Salvini - Lead Guitar

Bones - Bass

Photo credit: Tunde Valiszka