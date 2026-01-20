DAVID ELLEFSON Says Playing Music Is 'The Best Job In The World': 'That's Why I Hate When People Call This Work'

In a new interview with Carlos Alberto Velazquez, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked if he ever feels "uncomfortable" when he gets approached by fans, either for a picture or a quick chat, while attending other artists' concerts. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think you get out what you put back, or you get back what you put out. If you come in with your posse and your security and this whole wall of 'fuck you', that's what you're gonna get back. You're gonna get aggression. If you put out aggression, you'll get back aggression. As you see, I can go — I keep some security people around, of course, but I try not to surround myself with that armor of the 'tough guy' thing. Because look, first and foremost, I'm a fan — first and foremost."

He continued: "It started for me with SWEET and KISS and all this kind of stuff back when I was just a kid, a 10-, 11-year-old kid. And then I got into playing the bass. The bass found me, is how I say it. I didn't find the bass; it found me in rural Minnesota. And then I knew my pursuit was to go do what I saw my heroes doing. So, as much as I became a professional and then sort of had to change that mindset from fan to professional during my formative years, I think when you lose sight of being a fan of the music, a fan of seeing a show, getting that excitement, to me then the magic's gone, and then it just becomes kind of a really hard job with a lot of long hours. So for me, I'm always thankful. I get fan mail. I answer all of it. That keeps me grateful, that people all around the world, they care, they notice. And that stops me in my tracks, because my days are busy, like everyone's are. And when people are thinking about me, they send me something for me to sign, ask for an autograph, usually they accompany a letter or some kind letter, that just stops me to go, 'Wait a minute, David. Time out. Just pay attention,' that I had an impact in someone's life. I may have changed their life, hopefully for the better, but my songs, my music, my craft, my talent that the Lord gave me has created an impact for somebody."

Ellefson added: "I mean, what else is there? That's the best job in the world. And that's why I hate when people call this work. It's, like, dude, we play — we don't work; we play. And I've noticed, over the years, when people go from the joy of playing to this sort of laborious task of work, it changes the whole joy of the whole thing. Hey, look, there's work, there's obligations, there's appointments, there's things we have to be responsible for, but I'm just saying the overall thing."

Ellefson was the longest-serving member for thrash metal titans MEGADETH, which he co-founded with Dave Mustaine in 1983. Throughout Ellefson's 40-plus-year professional music career, he has been awarded numerous gold and platinum awards, 12 Grammy nominations and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. And in 2017, David (as a member of MEGADETH) enjoyed a triumphant Grammy Award win for "Best Metal Performance" for the album "Dystopia".

Ellefson is also an accomplished record producer, clinician, music business lecturer and entrepreneur presiding over a vast collection of global brands, including the relaunch of legendary Combat Records, the seminal thrash and punk record label that spawned MEGADETH's career in 1985.

In 2016 Ellefson launched his own boutique coffee brand Ellefson Coffee Co. which has developed into a fully international retail line of premium hand roasted coffee. In 2018, Ellefson received proclamation from the mayor of Jackson declaring October 9 as the official David Ellefson Day in honor of his continued contribution of goodwill and philanthropic work.

In 2020 David launched The Ellefson Book Co. and Ellefson Films which furthered his aspirations into book publishing and film production, including the award-winning indie horror thriller film "Dwellers".

Ellefson earlier literary canon includes a music business self-help guide "Making Music Your Business…A Guide for Young Musicians" (Hal Leonard) and his memoir "My Life With Deth" (2014, Howard Books/Simon & Schuster) and follow-up "More Life With Deth" (2019, Jawbone).

Today, Ellefson continues to be a driving force in metal music with his death metal band DIETH, alt-metal group THE LUCID (with members of SPONGE and FEAR FACTORY) and power metal outfit ELLEFSON-SOTO (with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto). Additionally, Ellefson's legacy touring group KINGS OF THRASH sees him reunite with former MEGADETH alumni Jeff Young and Chris Poland to perform the group's classic thrash albums in their entirety for fans to enjoy.

Ellefson was originally in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 22 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefeson's place for the album's touring cycle.

Ellefson sued Mustaine in 2004 for $18.5 million, alleging that the MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist still owed him substantial merchandise and publishing royalties. In January 2005, the case was dismissed in court, and five years later, Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH nearly five years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.