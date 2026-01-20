IN FLAMES Announces May 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Swedish metallers IN FLAMES will play several U.S. shows in May in between the band's appearances at the Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. Support on select dates will come from THROWN, DISTANT and UPON STONE.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, Thursday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET and end on Thursday, January 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET. When prompted, type in the presale code "FOREGONE" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

May 09 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall **

May 10 - Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo At Harrah's Kansas City **

May 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

May 13 - E. Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt ^

May 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre ^

May 15 - London, ON @ London Music Hall ^

May 16 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^

** UPON STONE only

^ with THROWN and DISTANT

Last May, IN FLAMES parted ways with their drummer of seven years, Tanner Wayne. He was temporarily replaced on the road by Jon Rice, who had previously played with BEHEMOTH, UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS, THE RED CHORD, JOB FOR A COWBOY and SCORPION CHILD.

Wayne, who was previously best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS, joined IN FLAMES in time for the band's summer 2018 tour.

Wayne stepped into IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on the band's 2016 album "Battles".

Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES on July 4, 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.

IN FLAMES is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Foregone", which was released in February 2023 via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, the LP "combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era."

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with bassist Bryce Paul and Wayne, the first with ex-MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THREE DAYS GRACE). Mike Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.

In 2023, IN FLAMES parted ways with Paul and replaced him with Liam Wilson (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Wilson made his live debut with IN FLAMES on June 7, 2023 at the Release Athens festival in Athens, Greece.

Photo by Oscar Dziedziela