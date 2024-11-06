  • facebook
DAVID ELLEFSON's DIETH Releases New Single 'Animal Me'

November 6, 2024

DIETH, the band featuring former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, Swedish guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (formerly of ENTOMBED A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-DECAPITATED),has released a new single, "Animal Me", across all digital platforms.

Miranda says: "'Animal Me' represents the breaking of the threshold of what was once thought possible. It's about reaching that moment when someone has pushed you beyond all your limits, and now it's time to show them the way — your way. No one can be like you or possess the unique power that lies within you. No lies, no pretense — just the pure release of your own truth."

Ellefson states: "We had a terrific launch of our debut last year and we've been hard at work on new material these past months, so it's great to drop a new track today just ahead of our shows coming up this month across Europe."

DIETH will join KINGS OF THRASH for "The Blood Of Heroes" tour across Europe this month. Ellefson will be doing double duty as bassist for both DIETH and KINGS OF THRASH during the tour.

Formed in 2022 in Gdansk, Poland, DIETH released its debut album, "To Hell And Back", in 2023 through Napalm Records. That summer the band performed shows across Europe on headline and festival shows such as Graspop Metal Meeting, MotoCultor, Metal On The Hill, Vagos and as well as support slots with TESTAMENT and SEPULTURA.

The band made their North American debut as direct support for METAL ALLEGIANCE at the House Of Blues Anaheim, CA in January 2024 and performed dates across Europe with KK'S PRIEST in July.

DIETH is currently at work on its sophomore album which will coordinate with the festival season next year.

