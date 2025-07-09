DAYSEEKER Announces New Album 'Creature In The Black Night'

Southern California's DAYSEEKER — Rory Rodriguez (vocals),Gino Sgambelluri (guitar),Ramone Valerio (bass) and Zac Mayfield (drums) — will release its new album, "Creature In The Black Night", on October 24 via Spinefarm. Produced by Daniel Braunstein (SPIRITBOX, SILENT PLANET) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (BLINK-182, BRING ME THE HORIZON, LORNA SHORE),the LP is DAYSEEKER's most immersive and intentional record to date — eerie, cinematic, and threaded with a dark (and sexy) emotional current.

Today, DAYSEEKER has shared the video for the "Creature In The Black Night" title track. The song is a moody, dreamy anthem and it's everything fans have come to know and love about DAYSEEKER — stunning and dramatic vocal shifts, Rodriguez's DNA-distinct falsetto, rising sonic tension that escalates and then explodes, and downright pretty melodies co-exist alongside plate-shifting breakdowns. It follows the release of "Pale Moonlight", which arrived in late April and already accumulated 10 million streams.

"'Creature In The Black Night' is the darker part of your conscience overpowering you," reveals Rodriguez about the song. "It's about the rush you're addicted to that you can't ignore."

While not a concept album in the traditional sense, "Creature In The Black Night" exhibits thematic cohesion, from its shadowy visual identity, Grim Reaper iconography and ominous atmosphere to how its songs unfold like chapters.

"There’s a horror-inspired vibe that took hold early on," Rodriguez explains. "It wasn't planned. But once it started showing up in the songs, we leaned into it."

Fans expecting a sorrowful descent into depression might be surprised — "Creature In The Black Night" has sharper edges, heavier riffs, and a newfound sense of clarity.

"There was this idea that we'd get more and more commercial over time," Rodriguez says. "But I think the opposite happened — we're riffing more, I'm screaming more. And it feels good. It feels honest."

"Creature In The Black Night" track listing:

01. Pale Moonlight

02. Creature In The Black Night

03. Crawl Back To My Coffin

04. Shapeshift

05. Soulburn

06. Bloodlust

07. Cemetery Blues

08. Nocturnal Remedy

09. The Living Dead

10. Meet The Reaper

11. Forgotten Ghost

DAYSEEKER will spend the rest of 2025 on tour. They have a spate of headline dates, and will serve as support for both ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT through the fall.

Sad rock. That's usually how frontman Rory Rodriguez describes it to curious newcomers. But there's more to DAYSEEKER than melancholy. Formed in Southern California and forged in adversity, DAYSEEKER evolved from post-hardcore upstarts into one of the most emotionally resonant and stylistically agile bands in heavy music today. Their songs don't just process grief, heartbreak, and trauma — they transform them into something magnetic, powerful, and ultimately empowering. Since 2012, this spirit has defined the band, which prioritizes emotional truth over trends, connecting through authentic passion, sonic innovation, and lyrical vulnerability. 2019's "Sleeptalk" marked a creative turning point — a dreamy, immersive reintroduction that saw the band doubling down on melody, atmosphere, and introspection. That shift continued with 2022's "Dark Sun", a devastatingly personal album shaped by the death of Rodriguez's father. DAYSEEKER graced the cover of Outburn and drew enthusiastic praise from Alternative Press and alt-rock radio. The profound resonance of the band's music with fellow outsiders worldwide is evident in their 600 million+ streams. And it's palpable at every show, from sold-out headlining runs in theaters to tours with PIERCE THE VEIL, BAD OMENS and ICE NINE KILLS.

Photo credit: Max Baxter