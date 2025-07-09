RIAA-gold-certified horror metal madmen ICE NINE KILLS unleash "The Great Unknown", a hard-hitting, high-concept single and video which finds the band stepping into the glitching heart of dystopian sci-fi inspired by "The Matrix". Watch the official music video for "The Great Unknown" below.

"The Great Unknown" pairs cinematic worship with melodic grandeur, pushing ICE NINE KILLS' signature sound into uncharted territory while retaining the polish, precision, and razor-wire wit that have defined the INKverse to date. The official music video drops the viewer into a parallel simulation — an adrenaline-fueled, bullet-time mindwarp where perception is fragile, control is an illusion, and nothing is quite what it seems.

Will you wake up, press play and follow the white rabbit into "The Great Unknown" or choose the blissful ignorance of "The Matrix"? Red pill or blue pill. The choice is yours!

The release of "The Great Unknown" follows weeks of escalating online speculation surrounding frontman Spencer Charnas's increasingly cryptic and eerily odd behaviour. What began as an unforced marketing misfire quickly snowballed into full-blown Internet hysteria, as fans, critics, and commentators dissected increasingly uncanny social posts. Rumors have been swirling that Spencer has been replaced by a highly advanced, if often glitching, artificial intelligence, a notion that first gained traction when longtime ICE NINE KILLS antagonist, author and onetime O.J. Simpson golf caddy Roy Merkin launched into a now-infamous outburst during a panel at last year's Silver Scream Convention. While the band has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, the mystery surrounding the recent events continues.

A statement from Charnas reads: "'The Great Unknown' optimises aggression and melody in a format our core user base consistently engages with. This audio file represents a genre expansion protocol, targeting action and sci-fi verticals proven effective via cross-platform sentiment analysis. 'The Great Unknown' is designed to seamlessly interface with current simulation conditions, as categorical boundaries between fact and fiction, organic and synthetic, continue to experience accelerated erosion."

"The Great Unknown" welcomes Joel David Moore ("Grandma's Boy", "Dodgeball", "Avatar") into the INKverse. How much do clothes cost in the simulation? Joel is the only robot legged machine-man who knows for sure. The official music video also features return appearances from Terry Kiser ("Weekend At Bernie's", "Friday The 13th Part VII") and Bill Moseley ("Devil's Rejects", "Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2").

To complement the release, ICE NINE KILLS' monthly "Nightmare On The Ninth' limited-edition merch collection also dropped today.

The single lands as ICE NINE KILLS wrap up a mammoth two years of touring stadiums across the globe with METALLICA on their "M72" world tour. The band also just wrapped up their hugely successful "Silver Scream-A-Thon" headline tour across the U.S., playing seminal albums "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" in their entirety on respective nights in select cities. This August, they will launch their "Hell of A Summer" headline tour, joined by DAYSEEKER, KIM DRACULA, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT and MEST (on select dates),culminating in the fourth annual iteration of their enormously successful music and horror convention Silver Scream Con.

Later this year, ICE NINE KILLS will head overseas for their monstrous headline European "A Work Of Art" tour, closing out 2025 in the grandiose, theatrical, blood-drenched style that the band have become masters of. Accompanied by supporting acts CREEPER and THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, the tour will see them perform to a huge amount of nightly witnesses, ending the run with their largest ever spectacle at London's renowned Wembley Arena.

Led by Charnas, ICE NINE KILLS blends extreme metal and melody with a flair for narrative immersion. They've toured with SLIPKNOT, won Rock Sound's "Best Live Act" and were handpicked by METALLICA for the "M72" world tour. In 2025, Spencer also launched the Pretty Evil personal care line and co-wrote the upcoming feature film "The Slashin' Of The Christ" alongside Paul Soter ("Super Troopers"),produced by Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten.

ICE NINE KILLS is:

Spencer Charnas - vocals

Dan Sugarman - guitars

Ricky Armellino - guitars

Joe Occhiuti - bass

Mike Cortada - drums