DEAFHEAVEN Announces New Album 'Lonely People With Power', Shares New Song 'Magnolia'

DEAFHEAVEN have shared details of their new album, "Lonely People With Power", set for release March 28 via their new label home, Roadrunner Records, which they've formally announced today. The band have also shared the album's first single "Magnolia", which is available today on all streaming platforms and is joined by an official music video directed by Sean Stout. Watch it below.

Recorded with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (St. Vincent, M83) and mixed by Zach Weeks of GodCity Studio, "Lonely People With Power" follows DEAFHEAVEN's 2021 studio album, "Infinite Granite", which saw the Grammy-nominated band charting new ground and expanding stylistic boundaries. On "Lonely People With Power", DEAFHEAVEN again confound expectations, piling element on element, and towering towards the sky with their most ambitious release yet. Tracked at EastWest Studios, "Lonely People With Power" includes additional vocal contributions from Jae Matthews of BOY HARSHER and Paul Banks of INTERPOL.

"Lonely People With Power" is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with a 2x LP deluxe edition and several limited-edition vinyl color variants available in DEAFHEAVEN's store.

Tour dates in support of "Lonely People With Power" will be announced in the coming days. For now, DEAFHEAVEN have several U.S. and international festival appearances slated for 2025, including Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio (May 9),Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida (May 15),Rock Am Ring in Nürburg , Germany (June 8),Outbreakfest in Manchester, United Kingdom (June 14-15),and more.

Originally formed in San Francisco, DEAFHEAVEN is comprised of vocalist George Clarke, guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra, bassist Christopher Johnson and drummer Daniel Tracy. The band gained widespread acclaim for their groundbreaking 2013 album "Sunbather", which redefined the margins of heavy music, earning esteemed spots on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time" and Pitchfork's "200 Best Albums Of The 2010s." DEAFHEAVEN again challenged genre conventions on 2015's "New Bermuda", earning widespread acclaim, while their 2018 LP "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love" garnered the band their first-ever Grammy nomination in the "Best Metal Performance" field. Always moving forward, the band's 2021 album "Infinite Granite" continued their evolution and galvanized with a refinement pointed at lusher textures and lilting melodies. Revered for their transcendental live shows, DEAFHEAVEN have toured the world over performing at festivals such as Coachella and Primavera Sound, while sharing stages with everyone from SLIPKNOT and KNOCKED LOOSE to CHELSEA WOLFE and MONO.

"Lonely People With Power" track listing:

01. Incidental I

02. Doberman

03. Magnolia

04. The Garden Route

05. Heathen

06. Amethyst

07. Incidental II (feat. Jae Matthews)

08. Revelator

09. Body Behavior

10. Incidental III

11. Winona

12. The Marvelous Orange Tree

DEAFHEAVEN 2025 tour dates:

May 09 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

June 08 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

June 12 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

June 14 - 15 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Outbreak Fest

June 19 - 22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

June 21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

June 25 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

June 28 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air

Photo credit: Nedda Afsari