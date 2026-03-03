MOON SHOT, Featuring CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist HENRI SEPPÄLÄ, Announces Third Studio Album, 'Thunderlust'

MOON SHOT, the Finnish rock band featuring CHILDREN OF BODOM bassist Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä, will release its third studio album, "Thunderlust", in the fall of 2026. The LP marks the next major step for a group that is no longer searching for its path, but has fully found it.

They say the third album is the hardest. For MOON SHOT, it became a process of openness, scars — and ultimately, absolute clarity. After the raw force of 2024's "The Power", the band returns sharpened and united. The honeymoon phase is over. What remains is a tight unit forged by hundreds of club shows and festivals across Europe.

"Thunderlust" captures exactly that energy: a sound like a worn leather jacket — familiar, yet tougher, with edges and attitude. Their "21st century rock" doesn't chase trends. It combines the punch of classic rock, the urgency of punk and the intensity of alternative — always rooted in the here and now.

MOON SHOT is, at its core, a live band. On stage, their songs shed their skin and take on a life of their own — something you simply can't fake. If "The Power" was a sledgehammer, "Thunderlust" is a journey: intense, colorful and unapologetically sincere.

To celebrate the "Thunderlust" release, MOON SHOT will take the new album on the road in fall 2026. The "Thunderlust" tour 2026 promises direct, unfiltered encounters between band and audience.

Tour dates:

October 22 - DE - Leipzig, Hellraiser

October 23 - DE - Berlin, Badehaus

October 24 - DE - Hamburg, Logo

November 12 - DE - Bochum, Rockpalast

November 13 - DE - Frankfurt, Nachtleben

November 14 - DE - Munich, Backstage Club

November 19 - DE - Düsseldorf, Ratinger Hof

November 20 - DE - Hannover, Lux

Pre-sale for the fall headline tour starts on March 4, 2026, exclusively via the band's shop: shop.moonshotofficial.com.

Fans will not only be able to secure their tickets early – they can also grab the new album "Thunderlust" as part of an exclusive ticket-plus-album bundle at a special early-bird price.

The album is available as a blind pre-order, long before its official release — on CD or vinyl.

Last Friday, MOON SHOT released the first single from the upcoming album: "No Walls". The track is a powerful statement about connection and trust in an increasingly divided world. Driven by a distinctive groove, raw rock energy and a massive sing-along chorus, the song blends intensity with emotional depth.

Guitarist Jussi Ylikoski calls it "a massive sing-along anthem with a message and melody fit for a king," while frontman Ville Malja describes it as "a loud statement for unity in dark times."

Before the "Thunderlust" journey kicks off in the fall, MOON SHOT will hit the road in March 2026 as special guests of DIE HAPPY — the perfect opportunity to experience the band's explosive new energy live.

MOON SHOT is:

Jussi Ylikoski - Guitars

Henkka Seppälä - Bass

Ville Malja - Vocals

Mikko Hakila - Drums

Photo credit: Laureline Tilkin