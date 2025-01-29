DEAFHEAVEN Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour With GATECREEPER And TRAUMA RAY

DEAFHEAVEN have announced details of a 2025 North American headline tour in support of their new album, "Lonely People With Power". The upcoming dates will feature special guests GATECREEPER and TRAUMA RAY, and will kick off on April 19 at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California. The trek includes stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin and more, as well as a two-night stand in New York City on May 14 and May 15. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available today at 12:00 p.m. ET, with general on-sale for tickets beginning this Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Furthermore, DEAFHEAVEN also have several U.S. and international festival appearances slated for 2025, including Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio (May 9),Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida (May 15),Rock Am Ring in Nürburg, Germany (June 8),Outbreakfest in Manchester, United Kingdom (June 14-15),and more.

DEAFHEAVEN North American headline tour with GATECREEPER and TRAUMA RAY:

April 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

April 20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April 21 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

April 23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

April 24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

April 25 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

April 26 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

April 27 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

April 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

April 30 - Englewood, CO - The Gothic Theatre

May 02 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

May 03 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

May 04 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

May 05 - Chicago, IL - Metro

May 06 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

May 08 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

May 09 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

May 18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville 2025*

May 20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

May 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

May 23 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

* Festival date

"Lonely People With Power" is set for release on March 28 via DEAFHEAVEN's new label home, Roadrunner Records. The band has also shared the album's first single "Magnolia", which is available on all streaming platforms and is joined by an official music video directed by Sean Stout and Chelsea Jade.

Recorded with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (St. Vincent, M83) and mixed by Zach Weeks of GodCity Studio, "Lonely People With Power" follows DEAFHEAVEN's 2021 studio album, "Infinite Granite", which saw the Grammy-nominated band charting new ground and expanding stylistic boundaries. On "Lonely People With Power", DEAFHEAVEN again confound expectations, piling element on element, and towering towards the sky with their most ambitious release yet. Tracked at EastWest Studios, "Lonely People With Power" includes additional vocal contributions from Jae Matthews of BOY HARSHER and Paul Banks of INTERPOL.

"Lonely People With Power" is available for pre-order / pre-save, with a 2x LP deluxe edition and several limited-edition vinyl color variants available in DEAFHEAVEN's store.

Originally formed in San Francisco, DEAFHEAVEN is comprised of vocalist George Clarke, guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra, bassist Christopher Johnson and drummer Daniel Tracy. The band gained widespread acclaim for their groundbreaking 2013 album "Sunbather", which redefined the margins of heavy music, earning esteemed spots on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time" and Pitchfork's "200 Best Albums Of The 2010s." DEAFHEAVEN again challenged genre conventions on 2015's "New Bermuda", earning widespread acclaim, while their 2018 LP "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love" garnered the band their first-ever Grammy nomination in the "Best Metal Performance" field. Always moving forward, the band's 2021 album "Infinite Granite" continued their evolution and galvanized with a refinement pointed at lusher textures and lilting melodies. Revered for their transcendental live shows, DEAFHEAVEN have toured the world over performing at festivals such as Coachella and Primavera Sound, while sharing stages with everyone from SLIPKNOT and KNOCKED LOOSE to CHELSEA WOLFE and MONO.

Photo credit: Nedda Afsari