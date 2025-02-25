DEAFHEAVEN Shares New Song 'Heathen' From Upcoming 'Lonely People With Power' Album

DEAFHEAVEN has shared "Heathen", the second new song to be released from the band's upcoming album "Lonely People With Power", due on March 28 via Roadrunner Records. "Heathen" is available on all streaming platforms and follows lead single "Magnolia", which arrived last month joined by a Sean Stout- and Chelsea Jade-directed music video.

"Lonely People With Power" is available for pre-order/pre-save, with a 2x LP deluxe edition and several limited-edition vinyl color variants available in DEAFHEAVEN's store.

This spring DEAFHEAVEN will embark on a 2025 North American headline tour in support of "Lonely People With Power". The upcoming dates will feature special guests GATECREEPER and TRAUMA RAY, and will kick off on April 19 at the Belasco in Los Angeles, California. The trek includes stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin and more, as well as a two-night stand in New York City on May 14 and May 15. DEAFHEAVEN also has several U.S. and international festival appearances slated for 2025, including Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio (May 9),Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida (May 15),Rock Am Ring in Nürburg , Germany (June 8),Outbreak Fest in Manchester, United Kingdom (June 14-15),and more.

Recorded with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (St. Vincent, M83) and mixed by Zach Weeks of GodCity Studio, "Lonely People With Power" follows DEAFHEAVEN's 2021 studio album, "Infinite Granite", which saw the Grammy-nominated band charting new ground and expanding stylistic boundaries. On "Lonely People With Power", DEAFHEAVEN again confound expectations, piling element on element, and towering towards the sky with their most ambitious release yet. Tracked at EastWest Studios, "Lonely People With Power" includes additional vocal contributions from Jae Matthews of BOY HARSHER and Paul Banks of INTERPOL.

Originally formed in San Francisco, DEAFHEAVEN is comprised of vocalist George Clarke, guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra, bassist Christopher Johnson and drummer Daniel Tracy. The band gained widespread acclaim for their groundbreaking 2013 album "Sunbather", which redefined the margins of heavy music, earning esteemed spots on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time" and Pitchfork's "200 Best Albums Of The 2010s." DEAFHEAVEN again challenged genre conventions on 2015's "New Bermuda", earning widespread acclaim, while their 2018 LP "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love" garnered the band their first-ever Grammy nomination in the "Best Metal Performance" field. Always moving forward, the band's 2021 album "Infinite Granite" continued their evolution and galvanized with a refinement pointed at lusher textures and lilting melodies. Revered for their transcendental live shows, DEAFHEAVEN have toured the world over performing at festivals such as Coachella and Primavera Sound, while sharing stages with everyone from SLIPKNOT and KNOCKED LOOSE to CHELSEA WOLFE and MONO.

"Lonely People With Power" track listing:

01. Incidental I

02. Doberman

03. Magnolia

04. The Garden Route

05. Heathen

06. Amethyst

07. Incidental II (feat. Jae Matthews)

08. Revelator

09. Body Behavior

10. Incidental III

11. Winona

12. The Marvelous Orange Tree

Photo credit: Nedda Afsari