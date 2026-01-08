DEATH ANGEL, ALL SHALL PERISH, KYLESA And SOILENT GREEN Added To LAMB OF GOD's 2026 'Headbangers Boat' Cruise

DEATH ANGEL, ALL SHALL PERISH, KYLESA, HARM'S WAY, SOILENT GREEN and CHAINED SAINT have been added to the lineup of performers for LAMB OF GOD's Headbangers Boat 2026, sailing October 30-November 3, 2026, from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

A monumental four-day heavy metal celebration at sea, Headbangers Boat is back in 2026 for a fourth round-trip voyage full of sleepless nights and infinite shredding. Highlighted performances from LAMB OF GOD, the fully immersive cruise will further feature an amazing assortment of special guests, including such masters of metal as ZAKK SABBATH, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, IN FLAMES, GWAR, THE HAUNTED, D.R.I., 200 STAB WOUNDS, X-COPS, MARK MORTON BAND. Beyond the non-stop riffs, Headbangers Boat will include world-class dining and endless amenities, along with a variety of once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive activities with your favorite artists and fellow metalheads.

Beyond the onboard action, Headbangers Boat guests will have the chance to enjoy a spectacular shore excursion on Norwegian's very own private island, Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

The stunning Norwegian Jewel will provide everything needed to make Headbangers Boat the most unforgettable cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs),Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Headbangers Boat 2026 lineup:

LAMB OF GOD

ZAKK SABBATH

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

IN FLAMES

GWAR

THE HAUNTED

DEATH ANGEL

ALL SHALL PERISH

KYLESA

D.R.I.

HARM'S WAY

SOILENT GREEN

200 STAB WOUNDS

CHAINED SAINT

X-COPS

MARK MORTON BAND

Hailed as the heroes of New American Heavy Metal by legions of fans around the world, LAMB OF GOD grew from basement shows and grimy DIY venues to arena headliners, beloved with the same devotion as such spiritual forefathers and touring comrades as METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH. Over the course of their career, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has created an unmistakable signature sound, injecting an extreme contemporary aesthetic to shove metal into the new millennium. LAMB OF GOD have made history with such timeless works as 2003's "As The Palaces Burn" (named by Rolling Stone one of the "Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time"),2004's RIAA-gold-certified "Ashes Of The Wake", 2009's landmark "Wrath", 2012's diverse "Resolution" and 2015's explosive "VII: Sturm Und Drang", the latter three of which debuted in the top 5 on the overall Billboard 200. Among their many accolades, the band has received five Grammy Award nominations for "Best Metal Performance" and "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance", as well as multiple Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, including "Best Live Band", "Best International Band" and "Best Album". 2025's "Sepsis", the band's long-awaited new single available now via Century Media Records, finds LAMB OF GOD as aggressive and ambitious as ever before, now as always redefining American metal with each and every move.

LAMB OF GOD is: D. Randall Blythe (vocals),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar),John Campbell (bass) and Art Cruz (drums).

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 490,000 guests on over 205 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences.