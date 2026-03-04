SKINDRED Shares New Song 'Can I Get A' From Upcoming Album 'You Got This'

Welsh ragga metal legends SKINDRED have released their brand-new single "Can I Get A". It's the third track to be taken from the band's upcoming album, "You Got This", which is due on April 17.

With a jaunty electro-honky-tonk intro leading straight into a infectiously singalong pop chorus, complete with "woop-woops", "Can I Get A" is an inspiring song of resilience and defiance, with playful sonic nods to the '80s, including a Phil Collins-style drum break and a soaring gospel backing vocal.

However, dig deep into the lyrics of "Can I Get A" and you'll uncover a mini autobiography in song, addressing issues of childhood poverty and family hardship, made bearable through the love and support of those closest to you. It takes SKINDRED lead singer Benji Webbe back to being orphaned as a child, and how he was raised by his older brother who was little more than a kid himself.

"It's me as a child seeing my friends with all these amazing things that people take for granted that I never had," he explains. "I was eleven years old and was worried what my life would become. A lot of kids where I lived got into trouble and ended up in prison. I was just gonna grab that microphone and see where it would take me. I want to empower people to know that you can be what you want to be. Don't spend your life worrying about what you haven't got. Live your life because now is the time."

The track is accompanied by a brilliant, tongue-in-cheek video, featuring the band performing alongside male and female dancers inside whirling graphics. Watch the video below.

"You Got This" is SKINDRED's ninth album and is an all-killer-no-filler set which features everything that people love about the band – hard-hitting slammers, mega addictive hooks, earwormy soundclash elements, and dancehall vibes destined to ignite venues across the globe. The title track was released as the first single from the album late last year, accompanied by a brilliantly entertaining video.

Production came from the Grammy-winning Jay Ruston, who drummer Arya Goggin admires for having the songwriting chops to work with 1980s power ballad master Desmond Child, while also producing SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor and Mike Patton's MR. BUNGLE.

The inspiration for the title track came when gym devotee Benji saw a man struggling to complete his exercises as he started his rehabilitation after a stroke. The personal trainer told him, "You got this," and the mood completely lifted.

"I was watching from a distance, and I could see the struggle and the pain, but in that moment, I knew he had got this," recalls Benji. "It's such an empowering statement and it applies to so many battles that everybody faces: it could be a recovery from a stroke, or it could be studying for your exams at school. For me, having songs that lift people who are going through tough times is the most important thing. I feel like that's what I'm put on this planet to do."

"You Got This" track listing:

01. You Got This

02. Can I Get A

03. Born Fe Dis

04. This Is The Sound

05. Broke

06. Glass

07. Big ‘Em Up

08. Do It Like This

09. My People

10. Give Thanks

11. Dred Or Alive

The new album finds the Newport trio — completed by guitarist Mikey Demus — embarking on a thrilling journey to follow the mainstream breakthrough that came with 2023's critically-acclaimed album "Smile". That album shot straight into the U.K. official album chart at No. 2, and SKINDRED went on to receive the "Best Alternative Music Act" award at the MOBOs, also winning "Best UK Act" at the Heavy Music Awards.

Long revered as one of the best live bands on the planet, they played their largest headline show to date at Wembley Arena and toured the world, smashing every festival and headline performance and winning tens of thousands of new fans in the process. Those new fans will join SKINDRED's long-established rabid fanbase in lapping up every note and lyric of "You Got This".

Last November, SKINDRED's founding bassist Dan Pugsley announced his departure from the band, writing in a social media post: "I've been getting a lot of concerned messages, so I just wanted to let you all know that I'm okay but I am no longer a member of SKINDRED.

"I want to thank my family, my friends, and especially all the SKINDRED fans for the incredible love and support you've shown me over the years. I'll always be deeply grateful for it.

"This band has been such a huge part of my life, and now I'm taking some time to figure out what's next for me. I'm really looking forward to new creative opportunities ahead."

Photo credit: Dean Chalkley