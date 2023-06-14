DEATH ANGEL And SACRED REICH Announce 'Night Of The Living Thrash' Fall 2023 European Co-Headlining Tour

DEATH ANGEL and SACRED REICH have announced the "Night Of The Living Thrash" European co-headlining tour with special guest ANGELUS APATRIDA.

DEATH ANGEL singer Mark Osegueda comments: "DEATH ANGEL is excited to share the news that we are coming back to Europe this fall! We are doing a co-headlining tour with our friends in SACRED REICH! We have played shows together. However, this is actually the first time ever that we have toured together!

"This is going to be an epic thrash event, night after night, and we can't wait! Rounding out the bill is ANGELUS APATRIDA! So.. get there early because all three bands are going to bring it from the moment the lights go down! This is a show not to be missed! We'll see you in the pit!"

Adds SACRED REICH frontman Phil Rind: "We are excited for this killer old-school tour with DEATH ANGEL! I think the fans are going to have a great time with two headliner sets of OG thrash! I think DEATH ANGEL is one of the great live bands around. Along with special guests ANGELUS APATRIDA, it will be an awesome night of headbanging, stage diving and pits. See you there!"

Confirmed dates:

Oct. 27 - Antwerpen (BE) - Zappa

Oct. 28 - Bochum (DE) - Turock Fest

Oct. 29 - Drachten (NL) - Iduna

Oct. 31 - Nilvange (FR) - Le Gueulard Plus

Nov. 01 - Paris (FR) - Petit Bain

Nov. 02 - Aarau (CH) - Kiff

Nov. 03 - Monthey (CH) - Pont Rouge

Nov. 04 - Kassel (DE) - Philipp Scheidemann Haus

Nov. 06 - Munich (DE) - Backstage

Nov. 07 - Ljubljana (SI) - Cvetlicarna

Nov. 08 - Vienna (AT) - Szene

Nov. 09 - Aschaffenburg (DE) - Colos-Saal

Nov. 10 - Burglengenfeld (DE) - VAZ

Nov. 11 - Karlsruhe (DE) - Substage

Nov. 12 - Saarbrücken (DE) - Garage

Nov. 14 - Hamburg (DE) - Logo

Nov. 15 - Siegburg (DE) - Kubana

Nov. 16 - Haarlem (NL) - Patronaat

Nov. 17 - Osnabrück (DE) - Bastard Club*

Nov. 18 - Eindhoven (NL) - Helldorado

* SACRED REICH and ANGELUS APATRIDA only

Last year, DEATH ANGEL guitarist Ted Aguilar confirmed that he and his bandmates were working on material for the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated "Humanicide" album.

DEATH ANGEL released a new live album titled "The Bastard Tracks" in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast. Recorded live at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22, 2021, and streamed live soon after, "The Bastard Tracks" was described in a press release as "a deep-cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs from the band's catalog" that was released digitally and on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

In October 2020, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

Released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast, "Humanicide" saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.

In March 2020, DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll spent almost two weeks on a ventilator in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He first got sick when he and the rest of DEATH ANGEL spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

DEATH ANGEL was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010),"The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013),"The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".

In a recent interview with Ireland's Overdrive, Rind was asked if he and his SACRED REICH bandmates have commenced work on material for the follow-up to 2019's "Awakening" album. He responded: "We probably have four to five to nine new songs in the works, and we actually were looking into booking a studio to record, but things didn't work out that way. We're excited to finish up [our European] tour [with SEPULTURA], and then I'm guessing that in 2023 we'll eventually get back into the studio and start recording a new album."

Rind went on to say that the material that has so far been written for SACRED REICH's upcoming LP is not yet ready to be performed live. "At the moment, they are just demos and ideas," he explained. "It's far too early to let anyone hear them. We need to do a lot more work on them before we get to that point."

Phil also talked about the overwhelmingly positive response to "Awakening", which marked SACRED REICH's first LP in 23 years.

"It's interesting because being in a band, playing the old stuff night after night, that's fine, but being able to bring in new material that slots in so nicely alongside the older tunes… well, that really gave us a shot of adrenaline," he said. "Since then, we've become more of a forward-thinking band. We have new stuff to play, and as the tour grew, it was really fascinating to see the music grow with the audience night after night. That was a real eye-opener for us, and it also felt really good. That was back in 2019 when we went out as headliners for a bunch of U.K./European shows. Having our new material make that connection with people, that was just insane to see. I'd not experienced that feeling in decades prior to that tour. That whole tour really changed our focus as a band."

"Awakening" was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others. The album marked SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.