DEATH ANGEL's 2023 Christmas Shows To Be Livestreamed

Bay Area thrash metal veterans DEATH ANGEL will return to the stage for their eighth annual X-Mas Show with special guest FORBIDDEN and openers FROLIC and TORNADIC at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, California on December 21 and December 22.

Tickets for shows are sold out. However, those not able to attend in person, fear not. Both nights will be streamed live for fans around the world. Visit www.deathangel.us to get tickets and have your faces melted virtually.

Commenting on the X-Mas shows, DEATH ANGEL says: "Tis the season! The eighth annual 'Another Death Angel Christmas' shows are coming up! And what once was a Bay Area thrash metal tradition is now something we want to make a worldwide thrash metal tradition! We will be making both shows available to view via a livestream from The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. December 21st, we will be joined by FORBIDDEN and FROLIC. And December 22nd, we will be joined by FORBIDDEN and TORNADIC. All three bands will part of the livestream events! And there will be a virtual merchandise booth with exclusive DEATH ANGEL merchandise available to purchase. Also, both shows will be available for continuous viewing through December 30th. So! Get your live stream tickets for this thrash metal holiday tradition NOW! At www.deathangel.us".

The Christmas shows wrap one of the busiest years for DEATH ANGEL, which was highlighted by non-stop touring in support of their critically acclaimed album "Humanicide", including dates in Asia, Europe and North America with the likes of KREATOR, SEPULTURA, SACRED REICH, TESTAMENT and EXODUS, to name a few.

DEATH ANGEL released a new live album titled "The Bastard Tracks" in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast. Recorded live at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22, 2021, and streamed live soon after, "The Bastard Tracks" was described in a press release as "a deep-cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs from the band's catalog" that was released digitally and on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

In October 2020, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

Released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast, "Humanicide" saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.

In March 2020, DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll spent almost two weeks on a ventilator in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He first got sick when he and the rest of DEATH ANGEL spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

DEATH ANGEL was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010),"The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013),"The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".