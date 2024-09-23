DEATH ANGEL's 2024 Christmas Shows To Once Again Be Livestreamed

Thrash metal veterans DEATH ANGEL will take over the San Francisco Bay Area for their ninth annual "Xmas Shows" on December 13 and December 14. Taking place at the Great American Music Hall and livestreamed around the world, the holiday shows will feature guests NECROT and TAUNTED (December 13) and VIO-LENCE and DIANTHVS (December 14). Tickets are on sale now at www.deathangel.us/tour.

Commenting on the Xmas Shows, DEATH ANGEL lead vocalist Mark Osegueda says: "Wonder no more! Goddamn right they're still happening!! We've reached that time of the year… A Bay Area thrash metal tradition! The time of the year that we announce the lineup for the ninth annual 'Another Death Angel Christmas Show(s)'!!

"Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. Friday we'll be joined by the brutal NECROT from Oakland, and San Jose thrashers TAUNTED! Then on Saturday we'll be joined by none other than our Bay Area brothers VIO-LENCE! Marking the first time that we've shared the same stage since 2001! And rounding out the bill that night will be DIANTHVS from Southern California bringing their original style of progressive rock and metal!

"Both shows will be available to be viewed via live stream! And as always there will be exclusive merchandise only available at the shows and from the live stream online broadcast virtual merchandise booth! As well as plenty of surprises! And of course! Bay Area Thrash!

"Stay tuned for more details! And mark these dates on your calendars NOW!

"We look forward to wiping off the ridiculous and unnecessary dirt of the year from our heels and unleashing with all of you soon! Thrash!"

Last month, it was announced that DEATH ANGEL would "no longer be able" to support W.A.S.P. on the Blackie Lawless-fronted outfit's North American tour, dubbed "Album ONE Alive", this fall. Replacing them on the bill will be ARMORED SAINT.

When it was first announced that DEATH ANGEL was pulling out of the W.A.S.P. tour, the only reason given for the cancelation was "unforeseen circumstances", with no further information offered. However, DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll later shed some light on the circumstances that led to DEATH ANGEL pulling out of the tour, writing on his personal Facebook page "it's pretty fucking obvious" why his band was no longer taking part in the trek. "The word BETRAYAL comes to mind," he wrote, adding, "We knew there would be problems at some point but not so immediately," apparently referring to scheduling conflicts related to Osegueda's involvement with Kerry King's solo group.

DEATH ANGEL has spent the past few months working on material for the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated "Humanicide" album.

DEATH ANGEL released a new live album titled "The Bastard Tracks" in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast. Recorded live at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22, 2021, and streamed live soon after, "The Bastard Tracks" was described in a press release as "a deep-cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs from the band's catalog" that was released digitally and on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

In October 2020, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

Released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast, "Humanicide" saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the cover artwork.

DEATH ANGEL was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.