DEATH ANGEL's ROB CAVESTANY Is 'Excited' To Start Working On More New Music

EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza's YouTube show, "Zetro's Toxic Vault", has uploaded a new episode featuring a three-part interview with DEATH ANGEL guitarist Rob Cavestany. During the lengthy chat, which was conducted last October, Rob said that he and his bandmates are "definitely overdue" for a new studio album. He added (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We were able to demo off a few songs before this whole touring began, like in the earlier part of [2022], before April [2022]. We got into some, and then all that shit [happened] — we got interrupted from the writing process.

"On the tours I've compiled a lot [of ideas]," Rob revealed. "I'm at the point where I'm excited to now go into all my notes on my phone there and hear all the little snippets I did on the back of the bus or here and there that will begin the next wave of… Hopefully I'll find something worthy in there to start off some shit, start working on songs. Will's [Carroll, DEATH ANGEL drummer] ready to start demoing with me.

"Right before we left [to go on tour], we invested in a lot of equipment. I got a whole new Pro Tools fucking setup, computer. We got mics. Our amazing soundman set everything up in the studio. So we're ready to demo. We have all the equipment ready; now we need material. So I need to sort through the scattered madness and start getting into a vibe. I'm excited."

DEATH ANGEL released a new live album titled "The Bastard Tracks" in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast. Recorded live at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22, 2021, and streamed live soon after, "The Bastard Tracks" was described in a press release as "a deep-cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs from the band's catalog" that was released digitally and on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

In October 2020, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

Released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast, "Humanicide" saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.

In March 2020, Carroll spent almost two weeks on a ventilator in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He first got sick when he and the rest of DEATH ANGEL spent more than a month on the road in Europe with TESTAMENT and EXODUS as part of "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" tour.

DEATH ANGEL was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined DEATH ANGEL in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be heard on the last four DEATH ANGEL studio albums: "Relentless Retribution" (2010),"The Dream Calls for Blood" (2013),"The Evil Divide" (2016) and the aforementioned "Humanicide".