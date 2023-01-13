DEATH RAY VISION Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Bassist: New Album 'No Mercy From Electric Eyes' Due Later This Year

Massachusetts old-school hardcore band DEATH RAY VISION — which features in its ranks KILLSWITCH ENGAGE bassist Mike D'Antonio — has signed with Metal Blade Records. DEATH RAY VISION's third album, "No Mercy From Electric Eyes", will be released in the summer. A teaser featuring a snippet of a new song is available below.

"I could not be more excited about DEATH RAY VISION joining the Metal Blade family," says D'Antonio. "The new record is a banger, and I can't think of a better record label to release it to the world!"

Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel concurs: "Super excited to welcome DEATH RAY VISION to the Metal Blade family! We love working with Mike D and look forward to this one!"

Commencing writing in late 2018 following a tour with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, DEATH RAY VISION had a lot of creative momentum still burning following that year's "Negative Mental Attitude" album and kept it rolling. The results will demonstrate that they are playing at the top of their game.

"We're a lot more cohesive as a band after playing together for so many years, and we've gotten better at songwriting and collaborating to bring out the best in everyone's ideas," says guitarist Pete Cortese.

A further new dimension affecting the sound is the addition of vocalist Keith Bennett to the band's ranks, who the existing members knew would be the perfect fit from his time with notable acts WRECKING CREW, PANZERBASTARD (both of whom shared the stage with Cortese and D'Antonio's other band OVERCAST),and RAMALLAH.

"Keith brings a whole lot of piss and vinegar, with a side of street cred. He brought a new sense of enthusiasm and excitement and got us even more fired up to make a great record," says Cortese. Guitarist Chris Rosati adds: "Creatively speaking, Keith is a force of nature. His ability to get inside a new song and quickly come up with vocals and lyrics is really something to witness."

DEATH RAY VISION 2023 is:

Keith Bennett - Vocals

Chris Rosati - Guitar/vocals

Pete Cortese - Guitar

Mike D'Antonio - Bass

Colin Conway - Drums