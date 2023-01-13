THEORY OF A DEADMAN Announces 'Dinosaur' Album, Shares 'Ambulance' Visualizer

Multi-platinum rock band THEORY OF A DEADMAN has released the official visualizer for "Ambulance", the latest single from its upcoming album "Dinosaur", available everywhere March 17 via Roadrunner.

"Ambulance" is a recklessly raucous and righteously catchy party song. "Dinosaur", the band's eighth full-length, also features the anthemic lead single and title track "Dinosaur", which is approaching Top 10 at U.S. Active Rock radio, currently at No. 12, and marks a return to form stylistically for the chart-topping Canadian quartet.

"'Dinosaur' is by far one of the most fun albums we've ever made," shares frontman Tyler Connolly. "Our fans are gonna love the return of the riff rock and the classic THEORY signature songs, like 'Ambulance'. This song is all about that one night you have way too much fun with your friends where you feel like you're gonna end the night in the back of an ambulance! Dig in and hold on!"

THEORY OF A DEADMAN — Tyler Connolly (lead vocals, guitar),Dave Brenner (guitar, backing vocals),Dean Back (bass) and Joey Dandeneau (drums, backing vocals) — officially introduced this new chapter in October with the release of the "Dinosaur" title track. The hard-hitting song's riff lumbers ahead with all the swaggering force of a T-Rex and the grace of a Brontosaurus, while Connolly sinks his teeth into one of the band's biggest and boldest choruses yet: "Hey kids, boys and girls, now we've really done it, it's the end of the world…Now, we're going out, going out like the dinosaur." Since its release, "Dinosaur" has amassed four million total streams, been featured on various rock playlists across DSPs including Spotify's Rock Rotation and Top Of The Rock, Apple Music's The New Rock and Breaking Rock, and Amazon Music's Rock Arena and Fresh Rock, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Guitar World and Loudwire. debuted the song.

"Dinosaur", THEORY OF A DEADMAN's follow-up to 2020's acclaimed album "Say Nothing", was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD) and recorded in Sweden at Atlantis Studios, made famous by ABBA. The 10-track collection showcases THEORY's signature wit on "Two Of Us (Stuck)" , a breezy piano-laden breakup bop that takes a hard left from the refrain of the Grover Washington, Jr. and Bill Withers classic "Just The Two Of Us". Elsewhere on the album is the gritty "Medusa (Stone)" and the aggressive "Get In Line".

THEORY OF A DEADMAN will perform tracks off "Dinosaur" for audiences worldwide throughout the year. Following a run of dates this winter in New Zealand and Australia, the band teams up with SKILLET for the co-headlining "Rock Resurrection" tour. The 25-date trek, also featuring support from SAINT ASONIA, crosses the U.S. from February 17 through March 26, where it wraps at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

"Dinosaur" track listing:

01. Dinosaur

02. Medusa (Stone)

03. Sick

04. Two Of Us (Stuck)

05. Ambulance

06. Sideways

07. Get In Line

08. Head In The Clouds

09. Hearts Too Wild

10. Summer Song

With sky-high hooks, riffs as thick as a 2x4, rumbling grooves, and a razor-sharp sense of humor, THEORY OF A DEADMAN have quietly persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold-out shows in each of the past two decades. Jamming together in basements throughout high school, the band burst out of their small hometown of North Delta, British Columbia with the self-titled "Theory Of A Deadman" during 2002. In addition to the double-platinum breakthrough album "Scars & Souvenirs" (2008) and gold-certified "The Truth Is…" (2011),THEORY OF A DEADMAN have notched a procession of hits, including the gold-certified "All Or Nothing", "Bitch Came Back" and "Lowlife", platinum-certified "Angel", "Hate My Life" and "Not Meant To Be", double-platinum "Bad Girlfriend" and triple-platinum "RX (Medicate)". As the biggest smash of their career thus far, the latter hit, off their 2017 album "Wake Up Call", marked their third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and garnered a nomination for "Rock Song Of The Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Their impressive catalogue has also logged two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 and amassed more than one billion collective streams on Spotify alone and over 675 million views on their official YouTube. In 2020, the award-winning band's seventh studio album, "Say Nothing", landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and No. 3 on the Rock Albums chart. Plus, the album, featuring the chart-topping and powerful single "History Of Violence", earned praise from American Songwriter, Billboard, Alternative Press and Classic Rock magazine which awarded it four out of five stars.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine