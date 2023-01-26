  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DEATHSTARS Announce New Album 'Everything Destroys You', Share 'This Is' Music Video

January 26, 2023

Swedish industrial cult act DEATHSTARS will finally release their latest sonic output "Everything Destroys You", on May 5 through Nuclear Blast Records. Their first release in over eight years marks a long-awaited comeback, spotlighting everything that is DEATHSTARS: adrenaline, bombast, sex and glam!

"The reason it's been taking so long is that we simply wanted — and needed — a break after intense touring and so on, and on top of that the pandemic happened so tours were postponed and the release with them, so it feels fantastic to finally be able to present 'Everything Destroys You'," says guitarist Nightmare Industries.

The band are celebrating their return with an amazing video for the first single, "This Is".

Frontman Whiplasher Bernadotte stated about the video: "We had a lot of discussions regarding the first video. At some point it was going to be filmed in Mexico City, the next day Paris or Belgrade but we ended up just filming it in Stockholm, where we live. It was kind of a slimmed down production, shooting for a couple of days in the old slaughterhouse area in Stockholm.

"We wanted to do a video with no green screen or blue box, just a straightforward rock video that illustrates what this band is about in less than four minutes. It was weird shooting it where we did. We actually filmed it in 'Slaktkyrkan', which means 'The slaughter church', and the scenario… well, in one corner you could see a very androgynous-looking Cat in high heels with a lot of weird lights all around him, in another corner Nightmare strapped to some fence in a straitjacket, then we had Skinny with a chainsaw and an angle grinder — just decapitating mannequins, Nitro toiling in a sea of fire and drums, and also me with my 130 kilo python, who is 6,30 meters long and her name is Cruella. Interesting creature! She was very heavy to walk around with; sliding around my shoulders and constantly licking my neck with her tongue. We had a good time."

DEATHSTARS is:

Whiplasher Bernadotte - Vocals
Nightmare Industries - Guitars and Keys
Cat Casino - Guitars
Skinny Disco - Bass

Photo credit: Linus Bokehsius

Find more on Deathstars
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).