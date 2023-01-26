DEATHSTARS Announce New Album 'Everything Destroys You', Share 'This Is' Music Video

Swedish industrial cult act DEATHSTARS will finally release their latest sonic output "Everything Destroys You", on May 5 through Nuclear Blast Records. Their first release in over eight years marks a long-awaited comeback, spotlighting everything that is DEATHSTARS: adrenaline, bombast, sex and glam!

"The reason it's been taking so long is that we simply wanted — and needed — a break after intense touring and so on, and on top of that the pandemic happened so tours were postponed and the release with them, so it feels fantastic to finally be able to present 'Everything Destroys You'," says guitarist Nightmare Industries.

The band are celebrating their return with an amazing video for the first single, "This Is".

Frontman Whiplasher Bernadotte stated about the video: "We had a lot of discussions regarding the first video. At some point it was going to be filmed in Mexico City, the next day Paris or Belgrade but we ended up just filming it in Stockholm, where we live. It was kind of a slimmed down production, shooting for a couple of days in the old slaughterhouse area in Stockholm.

"We wanted to do a video with no green screen or blue box, just a straightforward rock video that illustrates what this band is about in less than four minutes. It was weird shooting it where we did. We actually filmed it in 'Slaktkyrkan', which means 'The slaughter church', and the scenario… well, in one corner you could see a very androgynous-looking Cat in high heels with a lot of weird lights all around him, in another corner Nightmare strapped to some fence in a straitjacket, then we had Skinny with a chainsaw and an angle grinder — just decapitating mannequins, Nitro toiling in a sea of fire and drums, and also me with my 130 kilo python, who is 6,30 meters long and her name is Cruella. Interesting creature! She was very heavy to walk around with; sliding around my shoulders and constantly licking my neck with her tongue. We had a good time."

DEATHSTARS is:

Whiplasher Bernadotte - Vocals

Nightmare Industries - Guitars and Keys

Cat Casino - Guitars

Skinny Disco - Bass

Photo credit: Linus Bokehsius