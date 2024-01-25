DECAPITATED And SEPTICFLESH Announce 'Cancer Culture Over North America 2024' Tour With KATAKLYSM

This spring, death metal fans will be treated to an epic night of music on the "Cancer Culture Over North America 2024" tour. Death metal paragons DECAPITATED and symphonic death metallers SEPTICFLESH are heading on a 30-day co-billing trek with melodic death metal syndicate KATAKLYSM as direct support. The tour will commence on April 16 in Santa Ana and will make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, and Minneapolis before concluding in Los Angeles on May 19. Joining the bands as openers are technical melodic death metal band ALLEGAEON.

General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale on Monday, January 29 at 7 a.m. PST / 10 a.m. EST.

Confirmed dates for DECAPITATED and SEPTICFLESH co-billing "Cancer Culture Over North America 2024" tour with direct support KATAKLYSM as well as ALLEGAEON are:

April 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

April 17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

April 18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

April 19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

April 20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

April 21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

April 23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

April 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

April 25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

April 26 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

April 27 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

April 29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 01 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

May 02 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater

May 03 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

May 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

May 05 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

May 06 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

May 07 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

May 08 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room

May 11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

May 12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis (USSU)

May 13 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

May 14 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

May 16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

May 17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

May 18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

May 19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Across eight studio albums, DECAPITATED grew from the adolescent dream of teenagers from a small Central European town to one of the leaders of the metal genre. Each successive album further expands the band's sound with genre-bending authenticity and integrity. As Metal Injection rightfully observed, "any self-respecting death metalhead knows the name well." Like a rose in the devil's garden, the DECAPITATED story builds triumph from tragedy. The gleeful grotesquery of extreme metal imagery and riff-tastic bludgeoning beckons listeners to uncover broader truths.

Their latest studio album, "Cancer Culture", was released in 2022, with instantly recognizable devastation and deceptively sinister hooks abound. Newly minted DECAPITATED anthems like "Last Supper", "Hello Death", "Just A Cigarette", "No Cure", "Iconoclast" and "Cancer Culture" shimmer with sonically sharp production and unrelenting bombast. There's also a newly increased emphasis on melody, even venturing into darkly romantic territory. Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (guitar),Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski (vocals),Paweł Pasek (bass) and James Stewart (drums) are at the top of their game, delivering the goods at peak performance. JINJER vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk and MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn make impressive guest appearances. Flynn contributes a hauntingly beautiful vocal to the "Cancer Culture" track "Iconoclast", with Shmayluk, a formidable screamer, going the clean vocal route on track "Hello Death".

SEPTICFLESH was formed as SEPTIC FLESH in Greece in the early '90s by Spyridon Antoniou (a.k.a. Seth Siro Anton) on vocals/bass, Christos Antoniou on guitar and Sotirios Vagenas (a.k.a. Sotiris Anunnaki V.) on guitar/ clean vocals. A debut EP was released in 1991, titled "Temple Of The Lost Race". Their first full-length album, "Mystic Places Of Dawn", was released in 1994, followed by "Esoptron" that was released in 1995. With the release of "Ophidian Wheel" in 1997, a female soprano vocalist (Natalie Rassoulis) was introduced, as the band moved towards a more symphonic style. "A Fallen Temple" (1998) continued in the same musical direction. In 1999, "Revolution DNA" was released, followed by "Sumerian Daemons" in 2003, both albums produced by Fredrik Nordström (AT THE GATES, OPETH, IN FLAMES). Although the band's popularity was growing, the band members decided to disband, in order to focus on other personal projects and goals. But that was not the end of the story... After a reunion, the band returned with the album "Communion" in 2008, again with Fredrik Nordström at the helm of production. From that point onwards, the symphonic element (composed by Christos Antoniou, who has a master's degree in concert music) was fully implemented in the structure of the songs, with the collaboration of Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague. "The Great Mass" (2011) followed with Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN) producing, "Titan" (2014) with Logan Mader (ex-MACHINE HEAD) as producer and "Codex Omega" (2017) which started the group's collaboration with Jens Bogren that continues to the very day. In 2020, the recording of the epic and fully orchestrated "Live in Mexico" titled "Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX" was released on CD, LP, DVD and Blu-ray.