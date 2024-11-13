DECAPITATED To Perform Entire 'Nihility' Album On February/March 2025 North American Tour

DECAPITATED To Perform Entire 'Nihility' Album On February/March 2025 North American TourNovember 13, 2024
Polish extreme metallers DECAPITATED will return to North America for an annihilating headlining run this winter performing their classic album "Nihility". Direct support on the 23-date trek, which will launch on February 4, 2025 in Tampa, Florida, will come from INCANTATION and DARKEST HOUR. opening each night will be EXMORTUS.
DECAPITATED guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka states: "Get ready, North America! After tearing it up in Europe and the UK with our 'Nihility' shows, we're bringing the thunder across the pond! This album has been a significant milestone for us, and we can't wait to share it with all of you live.
"Joining us on this epic journey will be our brothers from INCANTATION, with whom we did our first US tour back in 2002. We're excited to relive those unforgettable memories! Also joining us are the relentless DARKEST HOUR and the shredding machine EXMORTUS, making this lineup truly one of a kind. This will be a fusion of nostalgia and pure adrenaline as we unleash an unforgettable night of technical death metal madness!"
Get ready for DECAPITATED performing the "Nihility" album in its entirety, alongside INCANTATION playing "Mortal Throne of Nazarene".
General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, November 15 at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST.
Tour dates:
Feb. 04 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Feb. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Feb. 06 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Feb. 07 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Feb. 08 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs
Feb. 10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
Feb. 11 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
Feb. 12 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow
Feb. 13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Feb. 14 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge
Feb. 15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Feb. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Caboose
Feb. 18 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
Feb. 21 - Calgary, AB - Back Alley
Feb. 22 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
Feb. 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Feb. 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Feb. 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Feb. 27 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
Feb. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
Mar. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Mar. 02 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Last month, DECAPITATED announced that it had parted ways with vocalist Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski and replaced him with Eemeli Bodde of Finnish metallers MORS SUBITA.
Bodde made his live debut with DECAPITATED on November 1 at Damnation Festival's "A Night Of Salvation" at BEC Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. Also joining DECAPITATED at the gig for several "classic" tracks was the group's original vocalist Wojciech "Sauron" Wąsowicz, who was previously a member of DECAPITATED between 1996 and 2005.
Across eight studio albums, DECAPITATED grew from the adolescent dream of teenagers from a small Central European town to one of the leaders of the metal genre. Each successive album further expands the band's sound with genre-bending authenticity and integrity. As Metal Injection rightfully observed, "any self-respecting death metalhead knows the name well." Like a rose in the devil's garden, the DECAPITATED story builds triumph from tragedy. The gleeful grotesquery of extreme metal imagery and riff-tastic bludgeoning beckons listeners to uncover broader truths.
Their latest studio album, "Cancer Culture", was released in 2022, with instantly recognizable devastation and deceptively sinister hooks abound. Newly minted DECAPITATED anthems like "Last Supper", "Hello Death", "Just A Cigarette", "No Cure", "Iconoclast" and "Cancer Culture" shimmer with sonically sharp production and unrelenting bombast. There's also a newly increased emphasis on melody, even venturing into darkly romantic territory. JINJER vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk and MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn make impressive guest appearances. Flynn contributes a hauntingly beautiful vocal to the "Cancer Culture" track "Iconoclast", with Shmayluk, a formidable screamer, going the clean vocal route on track "Hello Death".
