DEE SNIDER Unveiled As Doll On Singing Competition 'The Masked Singer'

April 5, 2023

TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider was the latest celebrity to be revealed on Wednesday's (April 5) episode of "The Masked Singer", as the Doll.

Doll came in third place, behind Dandelion and Mantis, after a performance of "Jailhouse Rock" by Elvis Presley. None of the panelists got Doll's identity right. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Iggy Pop. Robin Thicke went with Gene Simmons, Nicole Scherzinger named David Lee Roth and Ken Jeong guessed Austin Butler.

"I couldn't believe you guys didn't get it," Dee said to the panel during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. "You were circling around it. But let me tell you — Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop, no one could wear pumps like I did. And by the way, ladies, it's like riding a bike. I wore them in the '70s. It all came back to me once I put them on." When asked if he had anything to say to his fans, Dee began an impromptu performance of his band's classic hit "We're Not Gonna Take It".

Based on an international hit, "The Masked Singer" features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Asked by Entertainment Weekly why he decided to do "The Masked Singer" now, Dee said: "Well, actually, to tell a secret, I was asked season one to be on the show. And I said, 'No, this show will never work.' [Laughs] Nine seasons later, they said, 'Will you be on it now?' 'Yes, I'll be on it now.' I did the same thing with 'Sharknado' by the way. They asked me to be in 'Sharknado 1', I go, 'Oh, this will never work.' And then 'Sharknado 6' there I was in Romania dressed as a sheriff. And apologizing to the director. 'You were right. You were right.' So you gotta imagine I said no and all of a sudden this show it's just like, blowing up. Well, that was really a bad call. So I was glad to get asked to have another chance."

Snider also talked about the difficulty of performing while wearing the Doll costume, saying: "I had to pull back my natural performing tendency. People say, 'Wow, you were really moving on stage.' But what I would do normally and what I wanted to do was so much more, but with my limited range of vision, and wearing these high heels, there was a lot of obstacles, many edges of the stage to fall off of. There was gaps, there was wires, all kinds of things like that. So if I communicate anything to your readers, I'd say, appreciate that this is a very difficult thing for every single member of the cast who comes on that show. And we're out of our comfort zone. It's almost like a sensory deprivation situation when they put that headpiece on you. It is like, whoa, where am I? What am I doing? Where am I going? I can't see anything. You know, so it's tough."

