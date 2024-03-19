DEEP PURPLE Announces October/November 2024 European Tour

One of Britain's most influential bands returns to the road in October and November 2024, as DEEP PURPLE brings the "=1 More Time Tour" to Europe this fall.

Fronted by the legendary Ian Gillan, whose vocals have defined generations and accompanied by the masterful bassist Roger Glover, the powerhouse drummer Ian Paice, the maestro on keyboards Don Airey, and the sensational guitarist Simon McBride, DEEP PURPLE guarantees a musical journey like no other. Since joining the band in 2022, McBride has already played to DEEP PURPLE audiences totaling more than half a million people.

Selling over 100 million records and laying the ground for hard rock and metal, the band continue to tour arenas the world over and release hit albums. Their last studio album, 2020's "Whoosh!" was their highest charting in 46 years, making No. 4 in U.K. album charts.

Combining "Now WHAT?!" (2013) and "Infinite" (2017) and "Whoosh!", DEEP PURPLE returned as one of the best-selling hard rock bands around, with sales exceeding one million copies.

They have been touring the globe consistently since forming in 1968, travelling through rock genres and line ups to become a British institution. A measure of their influence can be seen in their fans, who count Bruce Dickinson of IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA among their most ardent numbers.

Hit songs "Hush", "Black Night", "Speed King", "Fireball" and "Smoke On The Water" helped define heavy rock, riffs and all. They remain true to the band’s origins and their ever-forging future.

Joining DEEP PURPLE in continental Europe will be JEFFERSON STARSHIP, while REEF will be special guests for the U.K. shows.

"=1 More Time Tour" dates

Oct. 17 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek Arena

Oct. 19 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Oct. 20 - Berlin, Germany – Messehalle

Oct. 22 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

Oct. 23 - Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Oct. 25 - Essen, Germany – Grugahalle

Oct. 26 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena

Oct. 28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Oct. 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggodome

Oct. 31 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Nov. 01 - Paris, France – Zenith

Nov. 04 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

Nov. 06 - London, UK – 02

Nov. 07 - Leeds, UK - FD Arena

Nov. 09 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Nov. 10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

DEEP PURPLE was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2016.

In July 2022, guitarist Steve Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, Janine, who was battling cancer. He has since been replaced by McBride.

DEEP PURPLE's latest album, "Turning To Crime", came out in November 2021 via earMUSIC. The LP contains DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.

