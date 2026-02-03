DEEP PURPLE Announces Return To London's Royal Albert Hall

Global rock icons DEEP PURPLE will return to the Royal Albert Hall for a special one-off performance on November 25, 2026, reconnecting the band with one of the most significant venues in their storied history.

Celebrated for defining the sound of rock for more than five decades, DEEP PURPLE remain one of the world's most revered live acts and will be joined for this unique show by U.K. rockers JAYLER.

Tickets will be available from Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. at AEG Presents.

DEEP PURPLE have a special relationship with the Royal Albert Hall, for it was there in 1969 that the band made history as the first rock group to premiere a full classical composition with an orchestra on the Royal Albert Hall stage, a bold artistic statement that expanded the boundaries of rock performance. That landmark moment remains one of the most important cross-genre events in British music history, and reflected a band unafraid to challenge convention — a spirit that continues to define DEEP PURPLE today.

This "one-night-only" performance will be a full-throttle DEEP PURPLE rock show, showcasing a band that remains creatively unstoppable, musically fearless, and utterly commanding on stage. In the grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall, the band will once again prove why they remain one of rock's most compelling live forces, making this event an essential moment for fans old and new alike.

Few bands in rock history have carved out a legacy as powerful and enduring as DEEP PURPLE. With more than five decades of chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, they remain one of the most influential and prestigious bands in the world. Their unparalleled catalogue — from "Smoke On The Water" to "Highway Star" — continues to inspire generations of musicians, while their live performances reaffirm their status as pioneers of hard rock.

DEEP PURPLE's music continues to reach new generations and inspire fans around the world. Their 1970 classic "Child In Time" was reworked to soundtrack the trailer for the latest season of blockbuster series "Stranger Things", introducing one of rock's most powerful songs to millions of new listeners and reigniting global admiration in the band's timeless sound. Together with the success of their critically acclaimed 2024 album "=1", these fabled hard rock heroes show no sign of slowing down, continuing to push the boundaries of the genre for audiences around the globe.

DEEP PURPLE 2026 U.K. tour dates:

Nov. 18 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Nov. 19 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Nov. 21 - BP Pulse Arena, Birmingham

Nov. 22 - AO Arena, Manchester

Nov. 24 - Eventim Apollo, London

Nov. 25 - Royal Albert Hall, London

Photo credit: Jim Rakete (courtesy of The Outside Organisation)