DEEP PURPLE Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour With YES

DEEP PURPLE, one of Britain's most influential bands, today announced "=1 More Time Tour" of the U.S., to celebrate over 50 years of "Smoke On The Water".

They will be shaking the walls of North American amphitheaters this summer with an explosive lineup of unforgettable hits taken from their repertoire of rock, spanning half a century. Joining DEEP PURPLE on their tour is YES, making each stop an unmissable event for rock fans everywhere.

Fronted by the legendary Ian Gillan, whose vocals have defined generations and accompanied by the masterful bassist Roger Glover, the powerhouse drummer Ian Paice, the maestro on keyboards Don Airey, and the sensational guitarist Simon McBride, DEEP PURPLE guarantees a musical journey like no other. Since joining the band in 2022, McBride has already played to DEEP PURPLE audiences totaling more than half a million people.

Selling over 100 million records and laying the ground for hard rock and metal, the band continue to tour arenas the world over and release hit albums. Their last studio album, 2020's "Whoosh!", was their highest charting in 46 years, making No. 4 in U.K. album charts.

Combining "Now WHAT?!" (2013) and "Infinite" (2017) and "Whoosh" (2020),DEEP PURPLE returned as one of the best-selling hard rock bands around, with sales exceeding one million copies.

They have been touring the globe consistently since forming in 1968, travelling through rock genres and line ups to become a British institution. A measure of their influence can be seen in their fans, who count Bruce Dickinson of IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA among their most ardent numbers.

Hit songs "Hush", "Black Night", "Speed King", "Fireball" and "Smoke On The Water" helped define heavy rock, riffs and all. They remain true to the band's origins and their ever-forging future.

Tickets will go on sale beginning with a presale on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will go on sale on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. The general on-sale begins on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Tour dates:

August 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

August 15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

August 17 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theatre

August 19 - Forth Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

August 21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center

August 22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

August 23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 27 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre

August 28 - Gilford, NH - Banknh Pavilion 30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September 1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

September 3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

September 4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage At Spac

September 6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

September 7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

September 8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

DEEP PURPLE was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2016.

In July 2022, guitarist Steve Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, Janine, who was battling cancer. He has since been replaced by McBride.

DEEP PURPLE's latest album, "Turning To Crime", came out in November 2021 via earMUSIC. The LP contains DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.

Photo courtesy of The Outside Organisation