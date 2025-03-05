DEEP PURPLE's DON AIREY To Finish Writing His Memoir This Year

In a new interview with Rodrigo Altaf of Sonic Perspectives, Don Airey, the master behind the keys for some of rock's most iconic albums, was asked if he has any plans to write a memoir at some point. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm always writing a book, but it's always halfway through because my career keeps going on. But this year's the year I'm gonna finish it. So, probably towards the end of this year it should be [completed]. I've got a few titles."

Regarding what approach he will take with his book, Don said: "It's gonna be lighthearted rather than doom and gloom. [It will include] the funny bits. There's been some incredibly funny things [that] happened to me.

"I feel I've been very lucky, looking back, to be around so many very talented people," he explained. "They've really helped me along."

Airey will release a new solo album, "Pushed To The Edge", on March 28 via earMUSIC.

As one of the most recorded keyboardists of all time, with over 300 albums featuring his unmistakable sound, Airey's skills have been valued by nearly every rock 'n' roll superstar. The list includes legendary artists and bands such as Ozzy Osbourne, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE, JUDAS PRIEST, Gary Moore, Brian May, JETHRO TULL, BLACK SABBATH, and, of course, DEEP PURPLE, the band Airey has been a full-time member of for over 20 years. After last year's success, when DEEP PURPLE secured their fourth consecutive No. 1 album with "=1" and a subsequent global tour, Airey kicks off 2025 with the same energy in his solo work.

Joining Airey on the new album is an all-star lineup featuring Carl Sentance (NAZARETH) and Mitchell Emms ("The Voice UK") on vocals, DEEP PURPLE guitarist Simon McBride, drummer Jon Finnigan, and bassist Dave Marks. Produced in the finest hard rock tradition, "Pushed To The Edge" is a raw gem — crafted without tricks or shortcuts, staying true to the pure musicianship of world-class artists.

Last September, Airey told Roppongi Rocks' Stefan Nilsson about his plans to release a new solo album: "Well, I've always kept the solo… I had my own band. That's how we found Simon, 'cause Simon became part of my band, and a very big part of it. We started writing together, and it was a very good partnership. And I always had it in my head, 'If Steve [Morse, former DEEP PURPLE guitarist] decides to leave PURPLE, we won't have to look very far for someone.'"

