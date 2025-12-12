DEEP PURPLE's IAN GILLAN Guests On UROCK's New Single 'The Line'

Italian rockers UROCK, led by singer Umberto Urock, have released "The Line", an electrifying new single featuring legendary DEEP PURPLE frontman Ian Gillan.

"The Line" is the title track of the Rome-based band's second album, which was produced in part by prog wizard Alan Parsons and former NIRVANA producer Jack Endino.

A bold and thrilling anthem, "The Line" bursts to life with thunderous riffs, fierce intensity, and unstoppable momentum. From the very first note, it seizes your attention and never lets go. But "The Line" isn't just another collaboration — it's a fusion of rock generations, built on molten guitars, unfiltered emotion, and Gillan's unmistakable vocals riding the storm.

Lyrically, the song confronts a system that controls and manipulates everyone to think and live the same way, daring listeners to break free and get out of the line.

Gillan comments: "I would say to all the rock fans out there, you've just got to get yourself tangled up with 'The Line' and with UROCK. It's fantastic. I wouldn't have got involved in this had it not been a great tune, had they not been a great band — and I'm very proud to be on the video and on the recording. So get out there and get involved."

Umberto added: "Ian poured his heart into 'The Line', contributing melodies, harmonies, and arrangements, truly co-writing the piece. His passion and work ethic were inspiring, both in the studio and during the video shoot. Ian's generosity and enthusiasm, even as a rock legend collaborating with a self-produced band, were extraordinary — a story I'll cherish forever."

Regarding how the collaboration with UROCK came about, Gillan told Classic Rock magazine: "Umberto lives just down the road from me in Portugal. He did a couple of interviews with me for various magazines, and UROCK did the Portuguese show on DEEP PURPLE's tour [in 2022]. But the main thing I remember is when I went to Rome, I went to the radio station [Rome Rock, which Urock is involved in]. It was just like going to someone's house, just a bunch of fantastic people."

He continued: "They sent me some music they'd written. I thought: 'That's pretty good.' One thing led to another, so I went in the studio down the road and sang on the track."

"The Line" single is a powerful preview of UROCK's "The Line" full-length album, coming in early 2026.

Featuring eight original tracks, the LP showcases UROCK's exceptional musical talent and infectious energy. Each song delivers a compelling blend of melodic choruses, hard-hitting riffs, and dynamic guitar solos, creating an exhilarating listening journey that both honors and expands the band's signature sound. Drawing inspiration from classic rock roots while embracing contemporary influences, "The Line" offers a fresh perspective on the genre. Adding to the star power is special guest Alastair Greene, a modern blues-rock virtuoso whose fiery guitar work bridges the gap between rock's golden era and its future.