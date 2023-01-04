DEEP PURPLE's IAN GILLAN Pays Tribute To His Late Wife: 'Thank You For Your Love And Guidance'

DEEP PURPLE singer Ian Gillan has paid tribute to his wife Bron Gillan, who passed away on November 19, reportedly after a long illness. She was 67 years old.

Ian and Bron got married in 1984 and have one daughter, Grace Gillan.

Earlier today (Wednesday, January 4),Ian took to his official web site to write: "I'm pulling the arrow from my eye whilst trying to follow the light and, getting back on my feet whilst struggling to walk with half of me missing.

"My darling wife, Bron, died of heart failure on Saturday 19 November, 2022, in Exeter Hospital.

"It's taken some weeks until I could find the words to dignify her publicly. Publicly, because our life together, (forty wonderful, happy years),was mainly private. But, I don't think she'd mind if I said out loud that 'I love you my sweet B, we are forever entwined. The wrench of bereavement is softened by your continued presence. Thank you for your love and guidance. See you later.'

"And, that she was funny, beautiful, intelligent and strongly supportive to me and our daughter Grace, in our work; I was often away for long tours and recording sessions, Bron held the fort and made a wonderful happy place for me and Grace, to come home to.

"Now, I'm getting my head together for the year of work ahead, for which I am grateful (it helps) and excited.

"But first, a holiday in the Caribbean before we (DP) kick off in Pennsylvania, 10 Feb '23.

"We are getting around a bit in this coming year, so I hope to see as many as possible of your smiling faces on the road, or in a bar somewhere."

Ian previously said that one of his favorite songs from his career is "Don't Hold Me Back", which appeared on his 1991 solo album "Toolbox". "It was about my wife and her heart operation, you know?" he explained. "She was in hospital at the time, and 'we're breaking into your open heart.' It's a pure love song, and I couldn't have done that one a DEEP PURPLE record at that time. I don't think I'd have been able to impose my personal passion so much into a DEEP PURPLE song."

Ian joined DEEP PURPLE in 1969 and made his first recorded appearance with the band on "Concerto For Group And Orchestra". PURPLE's most famous anthem "Smoke On The Water" demonstrates Ian's fantastic vocal ability, his exhilarating rock presence and cements his place in rock and roll history.

Gillan led his own band during the late Seventies before rejoining DEEP PURPLE for "Perfect Strangers" in 1984. In 1989 he toured as GARTH ROCKETT AND THE MOONSHINERS before releasing further solo albums, including "Naked Thunder" (1990),"Toolbox" (1991),"Dreamcatcher" (1998) and "Gillan's Inn" (2006).

Gillan is also an author, playwright, screenwriter, songwriter and a philosopher with a wicked sense of humor and a bit of the devil in his eye. Pavarotti said he is a genius, and David Gilmour of PINK FLOYD declared that as long as Gillan is singing, rock and roll is not dead. His impact on pop culture remains strong to this day, with "Smoke On The Water" playing a pivotal role on an episode of "The Sopranos".