DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE Is Working On Album With His Son JAMES: 'It's Not A Drumming Record', IAN Says

DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice has revealed that he is working on a solo album of sorts with his son James.

The 77-year-old British-born-musician — who spent much of the past year performing with the band PURPENDICULAR, which started in October 2007 as a DEEP PURPLE tribute act but evolved into a band playing original music — announced the first details of the upcoming LP in a video message he shared on Tuesday, December 23.

Ian said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hello, my friends. It's been a strange year for us. DEEP PURPLE decided to take the summer off, something we haven't done since 1984. And it was great being able to spend that time with our families instead of sitting on airplanes and going around the world. But although I wasn't working with DP, you'll have noticed I did quite a few shows with the PURPENDICULAR band. And great fun it is too.

"When I'm asked at these shows why I'm doing them, why I'm playing in small clubs and small venues, I tell people, and it's the truth," he continued. "When you get to a certain age, you've gotta keep playing. You mustn't stop. When you're 21, 22 years old, you can take a year off and you'll come back and you'll be the same. A little later in life, the muscles don't work the same way. So you can't let them forget what they're meant to do. And the only way to keep that right is to be on stage. You can sit in the practice room all you want; it won't be the same. So that's why I do 'em. It keeps the muscles right, keeps the brain right. That has to tell these [limbs] what to do or else it makes no sense. And if you take too long off, that can slip and that's not a great idea.

"I've also been working in the studio with my son James and his musical partner, Ben Batson," Paice added. "They've written some wonderful new music for me to play on. We've been taking a while to get this right, because I wanted really good musicians on it and their availability isn't something you can just take for granted. These guys are working all the time — instrumentalists and vocalists. And just so you know, it's not a drumming record. Eventually even drummers get bored with those. It's some nice new rock and roll music. I think you'll enjoy it. I did the drum tracks about four years ago now. That's how long it's taken us to get it right with the best musicians possible. Many of them are friends, and I did have the advantage of begging them, cajoling them, asking them nicely to help out with the project, and they all very graciously joined in. As I said, the hardest thing was trying to get the time when we could be together, locked in, when I was here and when they weren't on the road working with other people. It was difficult, and sometimes it didn't work. My dear friend Brian Johnson [AC/DC] was slated to come in and take a whack at a couple of the tracks, but the night before the session was due, a rather devastating hurricane blew through Florida and over the region where Brian's main house is. So, obviously, he had to hightail it back to the U.S. and check if he still had a house. It was literally one of those times where the best-laid plans were just blown out of the water. Then, of course, AC/DC went back on the road for a rather lengthy tour, and so the whole thing became impossible. And that's just the way it goes sometimes. Oh, well.

"We believe we have the recording finished now," Ian added. "So the next thing for us to work out is who, where, when we mix it. And I think logically it should be ready for you lot towards the end of next year.

"So at this time, I wish you and yours a very merry Christmas, and like any sane person in the world, I hope the chaos so many people are enduring at the moment can be quickly sorted out. History has shown us that when these situations happen — wars, conflicts, call 'em what you will — in the end, nobody really wins.

So please enjoy yourselves. Stay safe, and as you will have seen, DEEP PURPLE will be going around the world again next year. So I hope to see you at one of those gigs somewhere."

Throughout DEEP PURPLE's long career, which has seen numerous changes among the other personnel, Ian is the only drummer the band has ever had. When the group dissolved in 1976, Ian joined then-DEEP PURPLE vocalist David Coverdale to form WHITESNAKE. After a short hiatus, DEEP PURPLE reunited in 1984 for the "Perfect Strangers" release and has not stopped performing and recording since.

During a decade that DEEP PURPLE did not tour or record, Ian worked with the aforementioned WHITESNAKE, guitarist Gary Moore and, during a brief rest from touring in 1999, recorded an album and played a few shows with Sir Paul McCartney.

Paice suffered a minor stroke in 2016, forcing him to miss the band's shows in Sweden and Denmark — the first time his medical condition prevented him from performing with the group.

Paice and his DEEP PURPLE bandmates were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2016.