DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER Says Decision To Enlist DWEEZIL ZAPPA To Remix 'Machine Head' Was 'Probably A Marketing' Idea

In a new interview with Poland's Eska Rock, DEEP PURPLE's Roger Glover was asked about the decision to enlist Dweezil Zappa, son of Frank Zappa, remix the band's iconic album "Machine Head" for the new super deluxe edition. Dweezil performed with PURPLE at the 2016 Montreux Jazz Festival in what has been described as a full-circle moment, considering that Frank Zappa is namechecked in the iconic "Machine Head" track "Smoke On The Water".

Regarding how Dweezil ended up helming the new "Machine Head" remix, Roger said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It wasn't our choice. I mean, this was coming from the record company. The record company wanted Dweezil, because of, obviously, his father's connection. And we'd met Dweezil, I think, four or five years ago. He got on stage with us and played a couple of songs with us when we played Montreux Jazz Festival. And I didn't really get to know him much. He was just a nice chap, and he came and played guitar. That's all I remember, really, about that. And when they said that they wanted Dweezil to mix the album — well, I'd already mixed the album for the 25th anniversary, so [I said], 'Well, why do you need another remix?' But they said, no, they wanted Dweezil. I think it's probably a marketing thing. They thought it was a cool idea."

Asked how it feels to know that, after 50 years, the material from the "Machine Head" album is still loved by old fans and new generations and continuing to shape their musical tastes, Roger said: "I suppose in a word, the word that comes to mind is humbling. I'm just constantly surprised at the course of my life and our life as a band.

"Normally when you join a band in the '70s, it's gonna last a couple of years or three years, and then you're gonna lose the public and you go back to being what you were before, which is nobody," he continued. "But that didn't happen. And it's all down to the fans. What we did obviously had a lasting value. I don't know why. I feel very lucky, actually, that I never had a job, that I started in a band when I was 15 and I'm still in a band and I'm 78. It doesn't make sense to me. But I'm very happy about it."

"Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition" was made available on March 29 as a 3-CD/LP/Blu-ray via Warner Records and Rhino Entertainment.

Highlighting the collection are several different versions of the album, including new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes by Dweezil Zappa. The 1974 quadraphonic mix and a newly remastered version of the original album are also featured, adding depth to the extraordinary set.

The "Super Deluxe Edition" also contains two captivating live performances. The first, recorded on March 9, 1972, at the Paris Theatre in London, captures the group's unrivaled stage presence during the "Machine Head" tour. The second, previously unreleased, was recorded in April 1971 at the Montreux Casino in Switzerland. The band planned to record "Machine Head" there that December, but the venue burned down right before the sessions began, an event immortalized in "Smoke On The Water".

In the aftermath, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, keyboardist Jon Lord, singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice relocated to the nearby Grand Hotel (empty for the winter season) to record the album. Despite the chaos, the band managed to create its most successful album ever, topping the U.K. album chart and cracking the Top 10 in the U.S., earning a double platinum certification in 1986.

The previously unreleased Montreux concert promises to be a highlight for fans. The audience recording covers songs the band recorded prior to "Machine Head", including "Child In Time" (from 1969's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra"),"Speed King" (from 1970's "In Rock"),and "Strange Kind Of Woman" (from 1971's "Fireball").

The new Dolby Atmos and 2024 mixes provide fresh and immersive perspectives on this classic album and were made by Zappa using the original tapes. In the liner notes, Zappa says: "It's one of those records where I think, 'How did they come up with this?' It's got classical influences in the guitar and the keyboard, but then it's got the blues and there's little bits of funkiness. And you have this singer who has the most killer voice. All these things come together in a way where it doesn't sound like commercial music, yet people got really excited about it. It's a fascinating recipe."

"Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition" LP track listing:

LP One: Dweezil Zappa 2024 Remix

Side One

01. Highway Star

02. Maybe I'm A Leo

03. Pictures Of Home

04. Never Before

Side Two

01. Smoke On The Water

02. Lazy

03. When A Blind Man Cries – B-side

04. Space Truckin'

CD Track Listing

CD One: Dweezil Zappa 2024 Remix

01. Highway Star

02. Maybe I'm A Leo

03. Pictures Of Home

04. Never Before

05. Smoke On The Water

06. Lazy

07. Space Truckin'

08. When A Blind Man Cries – B-side

2024 Remaster

09. Highway Star

10. Maybe I'm A Leo

11. Pictures Of Home

12. Never Before

13. Smoke On The Water

14. Lazy

15. Space Truckin'

CD Two: In Concert '72

01. Introduction

02. Highway Star

03. Strange Kind Of Woman

04. Maybe I'm A Leo

05. Smoke On The Water

06. Never Before

07. Lazy

08. Space Truckin'

09. Lucille

10. Maybe I'm A Leo – soundcheck

CD Three: Montreux '71

01. Swiss Yodel *

02. Speed King *

03. Strange Kind Of Woman *

04. Into The Fire *

05. Child In Time *

06. Paint It Black *

07. Wring That Neck (Hard Road) *

08. Black Night *

09. Lucille *

Blu-ray (Audio Only)

Dweezil Zappa 2024 Atmos Remix

01. Highway Star *

02. Maybe I'm A Leo *

03. Pictures Of Home *

04. Never Before *

05. Smoke On The Water *

06. Lazy *

07. Space Truckin' *

08. When A Blind Man Cries – B-side *

1974 U.S. Quad Mix

09. Highway Star

10. Maybe I'm A Leo

11. Pictures Of Home

12. Never Before

13. Smoke On The Water

14. Lazy

15. Space Truckin'

Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes

16. When A Blind Man Cries – B-side

17. Maybe I'm A Leo

18. Lazy

* previously unreleased