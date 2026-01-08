Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Reveals Details Of Long-In-The-Works 'rEvolutions' Album

Former MEGADETH and current KINGS OF THRASH guitarist Jeff Young has offered an update on "rEvolutions", an "album project" which he says he has "been patiently working on for well over a decade now".

Says Young: "The process began with a specific intent but no conditions nor time limit. The goal was, to create a fresh sound, incorporating influences and skills garnered over the years... (rock. metal, world, classical, blues, etc).

"I wasn't seeking to 'form a band' but wanted to collaborate with the very best group of players I could find. On that note, I'd say, lady luck has been on my side. I keep telling my close friends and colleagues, 'Put me on the back burner, just have a listen to all these creative souls, who lended their unique talents, helping me sculpt these songs into something... magical.'"

He continues: "We are close to finishing the recording and mixing portions of this 'life's work' project. By beginning with the intent not to rush but to 'allow' the songs to write themselves. Waiting for the appropriate players to arrive and recording as much as possible, staying true to vintage analog recording methods — this album pretty much wrote itself. As a result, the songs reflect not only my journey as a musician, songwriter and producer... the listener gets to meet the musicians and influences that have fortunately crossed my path along the way.

"Sonically speaking, the actual process of 'recording' music has changed so drastically from a decade ago. Each song on the record is like its own 'time capsule' or movie. Along the trip, the listener can hear exactly where I was in a given year, also where the audio technology medium was in that moment."

Jeff adds: "I've talked with a couple record labels so far that wanted to help us release this album but I want to be sure it's really the 'right fit' and we make the most of our creative efforts!

"Songs were recorded in different studios, in different cities and countries so, it truly is a "world music" album — with elements of all the genres that have influenced my rEvolution.

"So, it won't be much longer! We are so close to the finish line and so excited to get this music out to the world. We can't wait to introduce you to these songs and take you all on a vocal and instrumental trip back in time and into the future..."

"rEvolutions" will be released under the JEFF YOUNG GROUP banner and will feature the following track listing:

01. "Lightning Rising" featuring Mohini Dey - Bass / Jeff Tortora – Drums

02. "Gypsy Soul" featuring Dyna Shirasaki - Vocals / Ric Fierabracci - Bass / Shane Gaalaas – Drums

03. "Slow Burn" featuring Andrea Whitt - Pedal Steel / James LoMenzo - Bass / Jeff Bowders – Drums

04. "Monsoon" featuring Tina Guo - Cellos / Ric Fierabracci - Bass / Brian Tichy – Drums

05. "Prodigal Son" featuring Mark Morales - Vocals / Gabriel Connor - Bass / Fred Aching – Drums

06. "In The Flesh" featuring Ric Fierabracci - Bass / Jeff Tortora – Drums

07. "Always Remember Me" (for Jeff Buckley) featuring Sage Sansone - Vocals / Jake Wolf - Bass / Matt Chamberlain – Drums

08. "Lost In Tejas" featuring Mark Morales - Vocals

Bonus track: "Summerland" (KING'S X live acoustic cover) featuring Sass Jordan on vocals and Brian Tichy on guitar and vocals

At last year's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, Jeff Young told Metal Magnitude's Chelsea about his upcoming LP: "Well, I've been working on a album called 'rEvolutions', with a small 'r' and a capital 'e', 'cause it's the revolutions on a turntable, but it's also my evolution. I've been working on it for 11 years. And it includes all the musicians I've met along the way, some of the best players on the planet, including Mohini Dey, who's playing all over this year. She's on a couple tracks. Some great vocalists, great drummers, bass players."

Regarding the musical direction of his new solo material, Jeff said: "The album's got a hard rock feel, but there's also a lot of funk and world music vibes and It's really danceable. But it's also the evolution of the recording medium, because how we used to record music 11 years ago, with all the technology we have here at NAMM, it's a totally different recording world today. So it's kind of cool that the people will not only be able to feel my revolution, but… Many albums sound identical from track to track. My album won't, 'cause it was done in different studios, different engineers and different years."

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.

In a 2023 interview with Metal Edge magazine, Young was asked if he regretted his decision to "walk away" from MEGADETH in 1989. He responded: "Sure, I would have loved to have stayed in MEGADETH. But it was to the point where you had a guy suffering from paranoid delusions freebasing drugs 24/7."

Asked about the rumors that Young's dismissal from MEGADETH was caused in part by his attempt to put the moves on Mustaine's then-fiancée, Young said: "It never happened. But these are the bullshit lies that have been spread repeatedly. To this day, MEGADETH's fans look at me weirdly. And to be honest, I don't really appreciate it."

Over the last few years, KINGS OF THRASH completed several tours during which it performed MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!" A live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and was released in March 2023 via Cleopatra Records. The DVD, which was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment, includes an appearance by another former MEGADETH member, Chris Poland (guitar).

