DEF LEPPARD Looks Back On Making Of 'Pyromania': 'We Knew This Project Was Going To Be A Long Haul'

DEF LEPPARD's "Pyromania" became a genuine phenomenon in 1983 when it sold a staggering 10 million copies in the United States alone. Guitarist Phil Collen and bassist Rick Savage spoke to Rock Candy magazine editor Howard Johnson at length about the long and arduous process of making this masterpiece.

"Our producer Mutt Lange said to me, 'Yeah, you're a good rock band. But if you want to be great…" says Collen. LEPPARD spent the best part of the year of 1982 painstakingly crafting the songs for "Pyromania".

"We knew this project was going to be a long haul because we were aiming to expand riff ideas into songs that transcended the metal fraternity," explains Savage.

"I remember someone from the record company asking Mutt why the album was taking so long," recalls Collen. "He said, 'So you'll be talking about it in 40 years' time.' He wasn't wrong."

Over 10 pages, Rock Candy uncovers the full story behind the making of "Pyromania" with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the band and give all readers an unprecedented view of a bona fide rock classic.

"You never really know how well an album is going to do," says Savage. "But I was 100 percent confident we'd made the right record."

You can read the 10-page DEF LEPPARD "Pyromania" feature in issue 44 of Rock Candy, together with the 24-page RUSH cover story and in-depth investigations of KIX, BLACK 'N BLUE, SLAYER, GUN, Megaforce Records and more.

For more details, visit www.rockcandymag.com.

Rock Candy is a 100-page, full-color bi-monthly rock magazine, created in the U.K. It covers the sights, sounds and smells from the greatest era in hard rock music, the '70s and '80s. The brainchild of respected U.K. rock journalists Derek Oliver, Howard Johnson and Malcolm Dome — all frontline writers for the legendary Kerrang! magazine in the golden era.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Pyromania", DEF LEPPARD has released a deluxe expanded edition of the LP.

Originally issued in 1983, "Pyromania" launched DEF LEPPARD into rock legend status. The album featured global hit singles "Photograph", "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" and "Rock Of Ages" and it went on to achieve platinum status across the globe (including a No. 2 chart entry in the USA). "Pyromania" has since become one of the biggest-selling rock albums of all time and alongside its follow up, "Hysteria", has made DEF LEPPARD one of only five rock bands in history to have two albums with a coveted RIAA diamond certification (over 10 million sales in the USA alone) — a massive feat within the music industry still to this day. The album also saw Collen replace guitarist Pete Willis and the first of the classic DEF LEPPARD lineups was born.

In tribute to this milestone, this deluxe edition has been executive produced by DEF LEPPARD lead singer Joe Elliott and longtime producer/engineer Ronan McHugh, with mastering by Andy Pearce.

This deluxe edition has been prepared in conjunction with Elliott, who has acted as executive producer.

"Pyromania", the anniversary edition, is being released on 4-CD / Blu-ray box, 1LP half speed master, 2LP black vinyl, 2LP colored vinyl (D2C exclusive),2CD and digitally.

This deluxe set comes with four CDs consisting of the original album, a whole disc of unheard demos recently re-discovered by Elliott while combing through the vaults, an unreleased demo, "No You Can't Do That", and two defining live shows from the era — from the Los Angeles Forum (USA) and Westfalen Halle in Dortmund (Germany).

The Blu-ray contains an Atmos mix of the album (overseen by Giles Martin) as well as 5.1 / stereo and instrumental mixes. Also included are five promo videos from the time. The album also appears as a half speed master for the first time.

The book contains the history of the album written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (who has conducted new interviews with bandmembers),as well as rare and unseen photos by noted photographer and longtime band collaborator Ross Halfin.

For more information, visit DEF LEPPARD's official webstore.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin