DEF LEPPARD To Be Honored With Star On 'Hollywood Walk Of Fame' Next Week

DEF LEPPARD will be honored with the 2,825th star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Thursday, October 9 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 1750 N. Vine Street. DEF LEPPARD will receive their star in the category of "Recording". Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO Universal Music Enterprises (UMe),will be guest speakers at the event, which will be emceed by Bob Buchmann, Sirius XM radio personality.

The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce administers the legendary Walk Of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960.

DEF LEPPARD says: "Honored to share that we will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 9, courtesy of the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce.⁠ None of this would be possible without YOU. Thank you."

Ana Martinez, Walk Of Fame producer, said in a statement: "The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce is proud to welcome DEF LEPPARD to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. DEF LEPPARD has earned a permanent place not only in music history, but now on one of the most famous sidewalks in the world."

DEF LEPPARD's Walk Of Fame honor was first announced in June 2023.

Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to dedication on the official web site www.walkoffame.com.

The Walk Of Fame, which originated in 1960, consists of more than 2,700 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Los Angeles.

DEF LEPPARD consists of Joe Elliott (vocals),Phil Collen (guitar),Rick Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums).

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious diamond awards in the U.S., Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees DEF LEPPARD — Joe Elliott (vocals),Phil Collen (guitar),Rick Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career, the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums — including the 14-times-platinum "Hysteria" and 11-times-platinum "Pyromania" — that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading DEF LEPPARD to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band.

In May 2022, DEF LEPPARD released their critically and commercially acclaimed twelfth studio album "Diamond Star Halos". The album debuted at No. 1 on the Apple, Amazon Music and Billboard's Hard Rock charts, and scored a Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the band's eighth Top 10 album of their career. Globally, it notched numerous Top 10 chart entries, including a Top 5 debut in the U.K. Following this success, the band released their 13th studio album "Drastic Symphonies" with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023, which charted at No. 4 in the U.K. — their highest U.K. chart entry in over 32 years — and spent an impressive 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart.

By the end of this year, DEF LEPPARD will have sold over 4.5 million tickets across the globe since their sold-out stadium run in 2022 alongside MÖTLEY CRÜE, a massive feat in today's touring world. The group continues to push the boundaries with their electrifying live shows on their current summer tour with a number of headline shows and festival dates. Next year, the group returns to Las Vegas for their third residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Most recently, the band teamed up with legendary guitarist Tom Morello for their single "Just Like 73", which soared to No. 1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock chart.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin