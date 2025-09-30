VOIVOD: Official Biography 'Always Moving - The Strange Multiverse Of Voivod' To Be Released In November

A new book, "Always Moving - The Strange Multiverse Of Voivod", celebrates the extraordinary 40-plus-year career of Canada's cosmic metal visionaries VOIVOD. Author Jeff Wagner draws from exclusive interviews with band members, managers, producers, record label reps, family, peers, and musicians profoundly shaped by VOIVOD's ever-mutating sound to tell their full, fascinating story.

Set to ship the week of November 17, "Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voivod" is presented as a monumental oral history woven with Wagner's narrative. "Always Moving" casts a bright arc light on every creative era — from the raw chaos of the early years to the tech-prog heights, through tragedy, reinvention, and ultimate triumph.

At 540 pages (with a 12-page color spread),this 7.75" x 10" tome is the most comprehensive chronicle of VOIVOD ever assembled — essential for every diehard Voivodian, on this planet or any other.

"Always Moving - The Strange Multiverse Of Voivod" is described as an official history of Canadian progressive metal band VOIVOD. Written with the full cooperation of the band, and drawing from interviews with bandmembers past and present, past and present managers, record label employees, peer musicians and musicians influenced by the band and their 40-year evolution.

"Always Moving - The Strange Multiverse Of Voivod" is Wagner's fourth book. He previously authored "Destination Onward - The Story Of Fates Warning" (2022); "Soul On Fire - The Life And Music Of Peter Steele" (2014); and "Mean Deviation - Four Decades Of Progressive Heavy Metal" (2010). He has worked for record labels such as Relapse, InsideOut, Century Media and The End. From 1997 to 2001 he was an editor at Metal Maniacs magazine. He lives in Greensboro with his wife and several furry animal children.

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD's long-awaited official documentary, "We Are Connected", received its world premiere in July 2024 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. Canada.

VOIVOD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Morgöth Tales", which was released in July 2023 via Century Media, The Orchard and Sony Music.

The band's 2022 release, "Synchro Anarchy", garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" in Canada.

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

Photo credit: Catherine Deslauriers