DEF LEPPARD To Release 'One Night Only Live At The Leadmill' On Multiple Formats In October

Mercury Studios will release DEF LEPPARD "One Night Only Live At The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023" on October 11, 2024.

Following a hugely successful "Record Store Day" release in April 2024, DEF LEPPARD "One Night Only Live At The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023" will be available on CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, limited-edition two-LP pressed on orange vinyl, digital audio and digital video. The DEF LEPPARD store is offering copies of the CD with a signed card (limited to 100 copies),and a "Live At The Leadmill" shirt.

On the eve of the band's largest European run ever — including a sold-out night at Wembley Stadium — and on the heels of launching their critically acclaimed and chart-topping new album "Drastic Symphonies" (recorded at the renowned Abbey Road),DEF LEPPARD streamed a one-off live performance from the historic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill. This unique set was from one of the most intimate shows the band has played in Europe in over 35 years, giving their fans the chance to hear and see the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band up close performing an extraordinary stadium style set in a club setting.

"One Night Only Live At The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023" track listing:

Side A

01. Action

02. Fire It Up

03. Let It Go

Side B

01. Too Late For Love

02. Excitable

03. Mirror Mirror

Side C

01. Slang

02. Kick

03. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

04. Switch 625

Side D

01. Hysteria

02. Pour Some Sugar On Me

03. Wasted

DEF LEPPARD wanted to shine a light on The Leadmill, a vital part of the Sheffield and national U.K. music scene which is among many of the small U.K. music venues threatened with closure. Net proceeds from ticket sales from The Leadmill show are being donated to Music Venue Trust who diligently work to help struggling U.K. music venues.

When the show was first announced, DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott said: "Sheffield is in the very DNA of this band!

"We are ecstatic to be starting the European leg of our world tour at home at Bramall Lane!

"When thinking of a warm-up, it made sense to do a special set at The Leadmill, in the city where it all started.

"We know there are a lot of small music venues struggling across the U.K., so we wanted to give back to what gave to us.

"The net proceeds from the evening will go directly to Music Venue Trust in an effort to keep U.K. clubs alive…and to coincide with the release of our symphonic record, 'Drastic Symphonies'. It's all very special!"

DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY recently joined forces for a summer 2024 North American tour. The 23-date trek launched on July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri and is hitting cities including Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping in Denver on September 8. Openers include STEVE MILLER BAND and CHEAP TRICK, which will vary by city.

DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE have completed several legs of "The World Tour", which included U.S. dates with Alice Cooper.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album of all-new material, "Diamond Star Halos", sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release in May 2022 to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.

Of "Diamond Star Halos"' 34,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprised 32,000, SEA units comprised 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprised less than 500 units.

DEF LEPPARD's previous Top 10 albums included "Pyromania" (which peaked at No. 2 in 1983),"Hysteria" (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988),"Adrenalize" (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992),"Retro Active" (No. 9; 1983),"Rock Of Ages: The Definitive Collection" (No. 10; 2005),"Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" (No. 5; 2008) and "Def Leppard" (No. 10; 2015).