DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Briefly Hospitalized In Bogotá; Tonight's Concert To Go Ahead As Scheduled

DEF LEPPARD's concert in Bogotá, Colombia Saturday night (February 25) will go ahead as scheduled, hours after it was reported that the band's lead singer Joe Elliott was hospitalized for respiratory issues.

After performing in Mexico City and Monterrey last week, DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE arrived in Bogotá Friday night (February 24) for what is scheduled to be the third stop on their joint 2023 world tour. However, a short time later, El Tiempo reported that Elliott had checked in to Clínica de Marly, a hospital in Bogotá, because he was experiencing dyspnea, which is the medical term for difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

According to Blu Radio, sources from Clínica de Marly have since confirmed that Joe has already been discharged from the facility.

Although there has not been an official statement from Ocesa, the organizer of the event, DEF LEPPARD posted a message on social media that "the show is still ON for tonight at Parque Simon Bolivar! We're ready to rock and roll with the fans in Colombia!" the band added.

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE are going global in 2023 with their co-headline "The World Tour" along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates will take place in August.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August including being the first-ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD played two shows at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic City gigs marked MÖTLEY CRÜE's first U.S. live appearances since the announcement that founding guitarist Mick Mars would no longer tour with the legendary rock act. He is being replaced on the road by former ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON guitarist John 5.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release in May 2022 to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.

Of "Diamond Star Halos"' 34,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprised 32,000, SEA units comprised 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprised less than 500 units.

DEF LEPPARD's previous Top 10 albums included "Pyromania" (which peaked at No. 2 in 1983),"Hysteria" (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988),"Adrenalize" (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992),"Retro Active" (No. 9; 1983),"Rock Of Ages: The Definitive Collection" (No. 10; 2005),"Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" (No. 5; 2008) and "Def Leppard" (No. 10; 2015).

Last summer, DEF LEPPARD completed "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE and guests POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The 36-date trek was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis.

